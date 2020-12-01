Scams related to the lottery have been increasing in frequency and targeting people affected by pandemic-related isolation, according to Montana officials.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and Montana Lottery Director Angela Wong said in a news release Tuesday that recent lottery scams target people who live alone and senior citizens. Knowing the signs of a scam can help people protect themselves from falling victim to one.
“You’ll never win a legitimate lottery you didn’t enter,” Wong said. “You’ll never be asked to pay upfront for a legitimate lottery prize, and you’ll never be contacted out of the blue by a legitimate lottery.”
According to the release, the scams generally start with an unsolicited letter, email or phone call from someone claiming to be part of a foreign country’s lottery, a private sweepstakes company or a “lottery commission.” Often, the scammers then ask for the “winner” to send money to the lottery to pay taxes on or claim the winnings, usually by wire.
That won’t happen with a legitimate lottery, Wong and Fox said. All taxes on Montana Lottery winnings are taken out before the money is given to a winner, and the Montana Lottery never asks for any taxes beforehand.
Lottery officials also won't directly contact a real lottery winner unsolicited. Until contacted by the winner, those officials only know the winning numbers on the ticket and where the ticket was sold, not who bought that winning ticket.
Foreign countries’ lotteries are illegal in the United States, meaning that if someone is contacted by a person claiming to represent a foreign lottery, it’s definitely a scam.
“These scams can really impact your finances and cost you tens of thousands of dollars,” Fox said. “Fortunately, by knowing the red flags and exercising caution, consumers can almost totally shield themselves from the lottery scam.”
To report a suspected lottery scam to the Montana Office of Consumer Protection, call (406) 444-4500.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.