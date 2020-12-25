Of the 38 work-related fatal injuries that occurred in 2019, 19 were related to transportation and vehicle incidents, which could include car crashes but also includes incidents related to airplanes, trains, farm equipment or equipment and vehicles pulled by animals.
Six people were killed by poison, toxic materials or allergic reactions to something on a worksite, four of internal injuries, three of brain injuries and three of gunshot wounds and two of strangulations, asphyxiation or suffocation. One died of work-related traumatic injuries to bones, nerves or spinal cord, one of surface wounds or burns, one of burns or corrosions, and one of drowning.
Because some information is confidential, the information on the reported deaths doesn’t always add up to the total reported deaths.
To keep Montanans safe at work, the Montana DLI’s Safety and Health bureau offers free safety consultations for businesses. The consultations are confidential and can help businesses and individuals get in compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, regulations. Infractions discovered during consultations will not be penalized.
Half of the fatal injuries occurred to Montana workers in natural resources and mining industries, while hospitality, construction, trade, transportation and utilities made up most of the remaining work-related deaths. One Montanan working in local government died from work-related injuries, and two working in education and health services.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.