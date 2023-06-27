On any given day in the Gallatin Valley, you might see a parked trailer with people moving in and out, their hairstyles changing with every visit.
The 20-foot-long trailer holds two barber chairs, myriad tools and one man. Towed by an old diesel truck, the trailer travels around Gallatin Valley, parking in lots, visiting clients’ homes and attending events.
The mobile barbershop, Man of the Woods, is the first in the state of Montana. This year, they cut hair in temperatures as low as 30 below zero.
Owner Kyle Pemberton formed the idea after making house calls to cut clients’ hair for years. Bringing his own gear and being set up for appointments before he even arrived was appealing.
“I was thinking like, how cool would it be if I could pull up with my chair and all my tools in a vehicle and serve them?” Pemberton said.
Pemberton started cutting hair in Big Sky five years ago, where he built a large client base. In September 2020, Pemberton got to work building his own barbershop and the first Man of the Woods establishment was born.
The team comprises three other barbers besides Pemberton: Malcolm Hanson, Robert Hawthorne and Ronie Slotsve. The crew sees around 1,000 people monthly, from movie stars to athletes to kids.
The shop has a one-week guarantee: if the client doesn’t like the haircut, they can return and the team will either redo the haircut for free or fully reimburse the person and pay for their next one.
“We’re bringing something unique to Montana,” said Hanson, manager of the mobile shop.
The team views barbering as a way of connecting and listening to everyone who sits in their chair. Hanson and Pemberton told the Chronicle how frequently they feel like therapists for the men seeking their services.
“Having that opportunity to open up to someone like a barber, who you let in your bubble is important,” Pemberton said. “Especially as a man, you don’t let a lot of people into that bubble very frequently and lots of people open up to me for the first time.”
And beyond the emotional connection, simple grooming creates a safe and comforting space.
“Men won’t tell you but they like to be pampered too,” Hanson said.
Beyond the two buildings, Pemberton travels the world to teach classes on barbering and business. He hopes to spread the message to the world and to his two kids of hard work and the importance of being emotionally transparent with those in your workspace, clients and co-workers alike.
“If you teach people just how to cut hair then they are haircutters,” Pemberton said. “If you teach people to barber you are teaching people how to connect.”
Man of the Woods operates seven days a week in Big Sky and around Bozeman and the surrounding areas. The team hopes to start selling its own grooming products on its website along with its Man of the Woods retail. Pemberton also dreams of eventually starting a barber school in Montana.
“It’s a great brand, people know when they hear Man of the Woods that they can come get a nice, clean haircut,” Hanson said. “I love representing a brand that takes pride in itself.”
