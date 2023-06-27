Let the news come to you

On any given day in the Gallatin Valley, you might see a parked trailer with people moving in and out, their hairstyles changing with every visit.

The 20-foot-long trailer holds two barber chairs, myriad tools and one man. Towed by an old diesel truck, the trailer travels around Gallatin Valley, parking in lots, visiting clients’ homes and attending events.

The mobile barbershop, Man of the Woods, is the first in the state of Montana. This year, they cut hair in temperatures as low as 30 below zero.


