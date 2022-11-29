Customers at Carter’s Boots and Repair have been greeted by the smell of leather at the business’s downtown storefront for over two decades.
The boot shop will close its doors at East 234 Main St on Christmas Eve and move to a new location far from downtown.
Carter's Boots and Repair will reopen on Jan. 2, 2023 at its new storefront on 1662 Bobcat Drive in Four Corners.
Jeff Carter, co-owner of the business, said that he is “100% on board” with the move, adding that the new location would be much more centered on local customers.
“We’re just moving outside of Bozeman to get to Montana,” Carter said.
On a frigid afternoon at the shop, Jeff and his son Garrett discussed future plans for the family business.
Jeff recalled the early beginnings of the shop — when he started the business it was focused solely on boot repair. Garrett added that his family’s business is the last boot repair shop in Bozeman.
The business eventually grew and moved to its familiar storefront, adding retail to its retinue. However, the Carters’ business shared floorspace with a saddle and leatherwork shop in the building until 2008.
The pandemic forced the boot shop to adapt. Jeff said that the shop had always been a brick and mortar business until that point. Garrett took the lead and built a website for the family business that he still runs.
Jeff said that they went from zero business on the internet to nearly $85,000 in sales.
Increased sales online and from a spike in tourism in Bozeman have been a boon for the business, especially as pandemic restrictions were removed. The growth in business, and the need for more space, was one reason for the move.
Another was new ownership of the building that the family business had leased for 22 years.
The building was bought by Casey Durham, a downtown developer and restaurateur who is also part of the Okay Cool Group, which owns the El Camino, Copper, Kitty Warren Social Club and other restaurants and bars in Bozeman and Big Sky.
Durham said that he bought the building under his own company, 234 East Main Street LLC.
He said that the building was under contract for a couple of years, and that there had been plans for redevelopment of the site. Durham said that there were no immediate plans to redevelop the property.
The Carters were excited for what’s next even if they had to move between 4,000 and 5,000 pairs of boots.
Jeff said the new building would be like a bigger version of the familiar storefront, and hoped it would still be as warm and inviting as the East Main location.
The new storefront will have more retail space, and more office space for staff. It will even have a massive, 15-foot-tall metal boot in front of the shop.
But the new shop may not be the business’s final home. Garrett intends to take over the family business, and hopes to build a permanent building for the shop in the next few years.
“He’s the next generation,” Jeff said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.