Customers at Carter’s Boots and Repair have been greeted by the smell of leather at the business’s downtown storefront for over two decades.

The boot shop will close its doors at East 234 Main St on Christmas Eve and move to a new location far from downtown.

Carter's Boots and Repair will reopen on Jan. 2, 2023 at its new storefront on 1662 Bobcat Drive in Four Corners.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

