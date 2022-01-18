Nate Hill attaches a microphone to MTNTOUGH founder Dustin Diefenderfer's collar before filming a workout for the company's online training platform at the MTNTOUGH Fitness Lab in Bozeman on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
When Dustin Diefenderfer first started his fitness program, he was training three friends at a park near his Bozeman home.
That was 2016. Six years later, Diefenderfer’s business, MTNTOUGH Fitness Lab — a fitness company that offers subscription-based training programs — has grown to more than 10,000 subscribers.
The company is growing fast. Diefenderfer just launched an app and the company is looking to expand its headquarters.
MTNTOUGH offers online fitness and nutritional training programs geared for mountain athletes. It runs on a subscription basis, similar to Netflix, with training programs and content available on its website.
Instead of having a traditional gym, with in-person classes and programs, Diefenderfer wanted to do an online-based business to reach more eyes.
In addition to the website, the company launched its app in early January. The app, which is compatible with smartphones, tablets and smart TVs, should help double the number of subscribers, he said.
Over its six years, the program has garnered about 10,000 users. By the end of the year, he projects the app will generate an additional 10,000 users.
With new training programs and content pushed out regularly, Diefenderfer said they’ve out grown their existing space where he and his fitness team research and develop new programs, film content and do administrative and technical work.
Now at its “fitness lab” on West Griffin Drive, the company will expand to its new 10,000-square-foot headquarters in spring 2023.