The Wax Museum, a new and used record store, is moving from its location in east Bozeman to downtown Bozeman.

Owner Kels Koch is hoping the new retail space, at 533 E. Mendenhall St., will garner more foot traffic.

The building, which is well-known for its rounded front window, was a house built in 1895, according to Kels Koch, who owns the Wax Museum. It was lived in for decades, but was most recently used as office space, Koch said.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

