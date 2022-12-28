Kels Koch gets your attention with a giant circular window at the new location of the Wax Museum at 533 E. Mendenhall Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The record store opened at its first location in 2020.
Kels Koch, owner of the Wax Museum, holds a compilation record of Montana punk bands from the 1980's, which includes a track by his band, Beat Nothings, at the new location of the Wax Museum at 533 E. Mendenhall Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The record store opened at its first location in 2020.
The Wax Museum, a new and used record store, is moving from its location in east Bozeman to downtown Bozeman.
Owner Kels Koch is hoping the new retail space, at 533 E. Mendenhall St., will garner more foot traffic.
The building, which is well-known for its rounded front window, was a house built in 1895, according to Kels Koch, who owns the Wax Museum. It was lived in for decades, but was most recently used as office space, Koch said.
He has a long history of working at record stores across the nation, including Cactus Records in Bozeman and a record store in his hometown Billings. He spent some time working at a record pressing plant.
Two years ago, Koch decided it was time to open his own store. The Wax Museum opened at 404 E. Bryant St., a small retail space sandwiched between a sign business and a coffee roaster.
The former location has worked out, but it was tucked away in an industrial part of Bozeman that few people knew about or went to, he said.
“And, you know, I had my little record store and I would just look out the window and say ‘come on in, sagebrush,’” Koch said.
Although he initially had some hesitation about opening a storefront in a space originally designed as a house, he ultimately decided he wanted to be closer to downtown.
The Mendenhall retail space, with its big record-shaped window, fit the bill. He closed the former location on Dec. 24 and began the move.
The store will open to customers on Jan. 7. Regular business hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Koch is hoping the new retail spot will result in more foot traffic and more business.
There won’t be a change to Koch’s merchandise or his approach to the store, but slightly more space means Koch can set up a record player, an 8-track player, and a reel-to-reel recorder.
“I want to live up to the name Wax Museum and have it be a cool place for people to come in and explore history both musically and through different formats,” Koch said.
With extra space, he also plans to set up a TV and show silent films and other classics from his limited selection of used DVDs.
That being said, with some boxes yet to be unpacked and things still getting moved over, Koch is already feeling like he’s run out of space.
“I want people to walk in and really be aware of just how much music has been recorded since 1877 When the gramophone was first invented,” he joked.
