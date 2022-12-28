Despite home prices still increasing, the real estate market in Gallatin County is trending toward a more typical market, according to local real estate data.
Fewer homes sold last month, homes spent a longer time on the market and buyers got slightly less of their asking prices compared to this time in 2021, according to a monthly real estate report from the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
In Gallatin County, the median sales price for a single-family home in November was $768,713, a 4.6% increase from 2021’s median of $735,000.
On average, homes stayed on the market for 55 days in November, selling much slower than this time last year. In November 2021, homes sold on average in 12 days.
The end-of-month inventory of homes also increased substantially compared to last year. There were 323 homes for sale, compared to just 139 last year.
The months-supply of inventory, which is an estimation of the time it would take for all homes on the market to be sold, increased from 1 month in 2021 to 4.6 months this November.
“The increases in inventory and months-supply of inventory are additional indicators that our market is returning to a more normal pace as we move into winter, said Joanna Harper, a real estate agent and GAR Board President in a press release. “While we are still technically in a seller’s market, we are on the verge of moving into a neutral market.”
Condos and townhomes, which are typically cheaper than single family homes, also continued to increase in price in November. The median price was $479,000.
Like single family homes, condos and townhomes in the county also stayed on the market longer and fewer sold this year compared to this time last year.
Homes for sale within Bozeman’s city limits mirrored countywide trends, with prices still staying high but homes selling slower than in the past few years.
In Bozeman, median sales prices for single family homes jumped 13% to last November, going from a median of $675,000 to $764,500. Prices fell about 9% compared to this October.
For condos and townhomes in town, the median sales price was $479,000 in November.
As is often the case, homes in the greater Big Sky area were significantly more expensive when compared to homes in Bozeman and the rest of the county.
The median price for single family homes in Big Sky topped $4.5 million in November 2022. Three homes sold, according to the report.
