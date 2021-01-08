A Livingston-based software and marketing company is hiring nearly 50 employees, with more positions coming, and expanding its footprint after major growth during the pandemic.
PFL has offices in Livingston, Bozeman and Indianapolis, along with remote workers. The company began in 1998 as PrintingForLess. It now provides customers, after a consultation, with software and marketing strategies in addition to physical mail for marketing campaigns.
Essentially, that means that PFL helps integrate physical mail with a digital marketing strategy.
“What we’ve found is that PFL is really helping our customers win in a post-pandemic environment,” said Nick Runyon, PFL’s chief marketing officer. “What our product does is we make sending direct mail as part of an overall marketing journey as easy as spinning up a digital ad campaign.”
Especially in a time when so many interactions are completely online, Runyon said, having a physical component to a marketing campaign can leave an impression.
PFL is hiring now because that’s becoming a more well-known strategy in the marketing world, Runyon said.
“That’s something we’ve known for years, but I think what the market is now experiencing is just how necessary a direct mail component is as part of their brand strategy,” he said. “And that’s leading to massive growth for PFL.”
Right now, PFL has 254 employees. Runyon said the company is “really ramping up” hiring for some of its technology and software positions, hiring software developers and business analysts.
While PFL plans to hire 47 employees during the first quarter of 2021, the total for the first half of the year will probably be closer to 80 new positions.
“We find that to be, really, a continuation of companies like RightNow and Zoot (Enterprises) and others that have grown up in Bozeman,” he said. “We all live here because we like it, but I think some of that same appeal allows us to build world class software products from a place like the Gallatin Valley.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.