Adults played cornhole while kids with painted faces ate Hawaiian shave ice at Gardiner’s Arch Park on Saturday afternoon. Above the crowd, music and vendors, clouds billowed around the Roosevelt Arch at the northern edge of Yellowstone National Park.
The festivities rolled on as sunset crept nearer, and lines formed where several local breweries were selling craft beer. They were part of the 18th annual Gardiner Brewfest, which continued on in 2022 even after severe floods cut off access to Yellowstone from the town.
Jon Berens, owner of Neptune’s Brewery, said he comes to the Gardiner Brewfest every year, but he particularly wanted to come out and support his community this year.
Gardiner has suffered a major economic hit as a result of flooding-related closures in Yellowstone, and southwest Montana is continuing to rally around the community. It’s cool and fun to come out and support friends and neighbors, he said.
Karen Snider, disaster survivor assistance specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, sat near the pavilion at the park. She was there to accept registrations from any passersby whose home or property was damaged as a result of the recent flood event.
In the week that she has been in town, Snider has found that most people there aren’t reporting direct damage to their homes, but lots are suffering economic losses as a result of the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park closing to the general public.
A flood recovery center is open until 6 p.m. at Gardiner High School for people who are interested in registering for disaster assistance, Snider said. Staff are there to take registrations, answer questions and provide updates.
Brewfest organizer Anna Holloway said that this year, she and others decided to host the event in July, at the heart of Gardiner’s busy season. On a typical year, about 750 people attend the festival, and it brings in income from locals and tourists alike.
This year, Holloway was hoping 350 to 400 people would come. As the evening wore on, more and more people arrived at Arch Park with camping chairs, shades and sun hats.
Holloway said the Gardiner Brewfest is family-oriented. Children got to stroll around the premises, and they could enjoy a kids village, where there was face painting.
Three bands and artists — Paul Lee Kupfer, The Pickin’ Pear and Weston Lewis and the Juicebox Band — were scheduled to perform at the park during the evening. Brewfest-goers could buy food, jewelry and artwork at various booths.
Gardiner’s Brewfest is an opportunity for adults to enjoy local beer, but it’s also a fundraiser for various nonprofits in the town, according to Holloway. This year’s nonprofit was the Snoopy School Cooperative Preschool, which services Gardiner and nearby Mammoth Hot Springs.
Several breweries dropped off beer for the festival, and at least three distributed beer in person, beneath sun shades. They included Jackson-based Snake River Brewing, Livingston-based breweries Katabatic Brewing Co. and Neptune’s Brewery.