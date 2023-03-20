Yellowstone fiber
A utilities worker strings fiber lines for Yellowstone Fiber along Durston Road on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The first day of spring signaled the metaphorical end of winter’s icy grip, and for the return of large scale efforts to dig and install fiber optic internet cable in Bozeman.

Nonprofit Yellowstone Fiber was sidelined for much of the winter because of prolonged cold temperatures and frozen ground. That delay has put the nonprofit behind schedule in its attempt to install fiber internet cable to thousands of homes in the city.

Greg Metzger, the CEO of Yellowstone Fiber, said that the nonprofit hasn’t made new installations for “serious business” in five months.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

