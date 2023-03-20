The first day of spring signaled the metaphorical end of winter’s icy grip, and for the return of large scale efforts to dig and install fiber optic internet cable in Bozeman.
Nonprofit Yellowstone Fiber was sidelined for much of the winter because of prolonged cold temperatures and frozen ground. That delay has put the nonprofit behind schedule in its attempt to install fiber internet cable to thousands of homes in the city.
Greg Metzger, the CEO of Yellowstone Fiber, said that the nonprofit hasn’t made new installations for “serious business” in five months.
The plan had been to work until Thanksgiving, but cold weather arrived earlier than expected in October. Metzger said the nonprofit was not prepared for the earlier-than-expected stoppage of work.
The main issue is that even though crews can bore into the solid ground, digging hand holes to install conduit that encases the fiber optic cable becomes a gamble. Metzger said that the frost line below the surface causes hand holes to shift and sink.
Crews boring into the ground have managed to dig about 25,000 feet over the winter. During the spring and summer of last year, the nonprofit was able to cover up to 5,000 feet a week.
Now, it’s a waiting game for the frost line to thaw before cable can be installed again, he said.
“We keep an eye on the thermometer,” Metzger said.
The nonprofit activated its fiber optic service for its first round of homes and businesses in September. So far, 127 structures are on the network.
Winter’s delay has also affected the nonprofit’s revenue projections. Yellowstone Fiber was able to launch its large-scale fiber optic internet project with $65 million of Industrial Revenue Bonds.
Paying back the bonds was contingent on using subscriber revenue. Metzger said that the nonprofit was off on its revenue projections because of the delay, but plans to “make it up” with a larger workforce and more construction in the coming months.
There are about 1,300 people on Yellowstone Fiber’s list expecting the nonprofit to bring cable to their homes and businesses. Metzger said the goal is to try and hit 2,000 people this summer.
“It’s gonna be a little more disruptive than it was last year, which we wanted to avoid, where we need to get caught back up,” Metzger said.
The plans to fast-track fiber internet services to rural parts of Gallatin County has hit a snag, too. Metzger said that funding from the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program has yet to be released to states.
That program was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and intended to provide states with an initial allocation of $100 million for broadband projects on a priority-based system.
Metzger said that areas south of College Street will be the focus once work begins again. The plan is to push toward Main Street.
He was apologetic about messes left behind by crews, like dirt on sidewalks, concrete removed from sidewalks and pot holes dug to find sewer and water lines. Metzger said that the nonprofit would work to clean up its mess, and if there are issues for people to reach out.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.