A multi-billion dollar cloud-based data company announced this week it had relocated its primary offices to Bozeman.
Snowflake, a data analytics and warehouse firm, which Forbes valued at about $60 billion, said in an an earnings report released Wednesday that its executive offices have moved from California to Bozeman.
The tech firm, founded in 2012, helps businesses manage and analyze data stored on its cloud. Some of the company’s customers include companies like Capital One, Adobe, DoorDash, Western Union and PetCo.
The new office is downtown at 106 E. Babcock St.
“We have designated our office in Bozeman, Montana as our principal executive office, as that is where our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer are based,” a spokesperson said in an email.
Several questions from the Chronicle seeking more information from the company were left unanswered Friday, including the size of the Bozeman offices and whether the company was planning on hiring locally.
The company says it’s still without a headquarters, but federal law requires it name a “principal executive office.”
“We are a Delaware corporation with a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters,” read a footnote at the bottom of a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, which also listed Bozeman as the location for the executive office.
Slootman has also contributed money to political campaigns for both Gov. Greg Gianforte and former congressman and U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in 2017 and 2018, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
