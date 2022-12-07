City commissioners this week approved annexing 86 acres in northwest Bozeman into the city.
The parcel of land is to the west of Davis Lane and is near Catamount Street to the south. Developers requested residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, or REMU, which would allow for residential development with some commercial mixed in.
Brett Megaard with Hyalite Engineers, who is working on the development, said they don’t yet have any site plans drawn up and don’t know when they may submit any to the city. The REMU zoning requires developers to submit a master site plan for a development application.
REMU zoning requires 70% of the land be used for residential buildings. The remaining 30% can be residential, commercial or mixed-use.
This northwest corner of the city is growing quickly. Another large piece of land to the north of this project was recently zoned REMU. Billings Clinic recently opened its first building on its campus to the east of Davis Lane.
City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said she is glad to see residential developments being proposed close to the facility.
“When the hospital came in there was some great concern there was not enough housing to deal with the employees and staff that will be working at Billings Clinic, so this is really one step in helping provide more housing,” Madgic said.
During his presentation, Megaard said they are hoping to provide some “attainable” housing.
“Nothing in Bozeman is affordable anymore but the idea is to get that attainable feature,” Megaard said.
During the discussion, City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he was disappointed in the comments and encouraged the developers to make use of the city’s new affordable housing ordinance, which offers incentives like smaller lot sizes and increased height allowances for affordable homes.
“I think one of the reasons that we don’t have affordable housing … is because we don’t have enough people who are willing to build it,” Coburn said.
Joe Finley, who is with the ownership team for the project, said after the meeting they are still leaving all options on the table.
“For our group being a good steward of the community is important and we’ll definitely be exploring all options,” Finley said.
