City commissioners this week approved annexing 86 acres in northwest Bozeman into the city.

The parcel of land is to the west of Davis Lane and is near Catamount Street to the south. Developers requested residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, or REMU, which would allow for residential development with some commercial mixed in.

Brett Megaard with Hyalite Engineers, who is working on the development, said they don’t yet have any site plans drawn up and don’t know when they may submit any to the city. The REMU zoning requires developers to submit a master site plan for a development application.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

