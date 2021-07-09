What makes someone happier than opening a warm takeout container with your favorite food?
That was the idea behind the name of downtown Bozeman’s newest bar, Happy Box, which opened at the end of June.
“It’s a fun joke,” Steve Olp, director of communications with the Okay Cool Group said. “But really, it’s about seeing a takeout box. It brings you joy.”
Happy Box offers East Asian-inspired drinks, food and snacks and two private Korean-style karaoke rooms. The bar opens at 4 p.m.
The lot sat vacant until the Okay Cool Group, a restaurant management group, bought it about three years ago. It’s the final damaged building to be reopened.
The Okay Cool Group also owns the newly opened Brigade and East Main Street Market in the building, and El Camino, Copper, Kitty Warren Social Club and other bars and restaurants in Bozeman and Big Sky.
Olp said he wants the bar to be inclusive for everyone and to make some Asian culture accessible in Montana. Raised in Bozeman, Olp was born in South Korea.
The space is an amalgamation of several East Asian countries, like Japan, China, Vietnam and Thailand, Olp said. It features bright colors, neon lights and the bar itself is inspired by Singapore street market booths.
“The idea is to be representative of multiple Asian countries. This is kind of a universally appealing thing,” he said. “If you can look at it from a 10,000 foot view, you realize that there’s more similarities than there are differences.”
The bar was designed by a firm out of Calgary, Alberta, which also designed the interior for the third-floor restaurant, Brigade, in the building.
The karaoke rooms are inspired by noraebangs, private karaoke rooms for rent that are popular in South Korean cities.
The machines, which Olp got directly from China, from his New York “karaoke guy,” has over 150,000 songs.
The bar also offers bottle service for the rooms, which are rented out in hour blocks. The rooms can comfortably fit about a dozen people, and costs $5 per person, per hour. Reservations can be made online at www.happyboxbzn.com.
Local artists Jonathan Raney and Dalton Brink, of Sugar Ditch Design, painted the interiors of the karaoke rooms — which also have adjustable lights and disco balls.
One room is filled with a mural of characters from animated movie “My Neighborhood Totoro” and the manga series “Sailor Moon.” The second room features a large mural of Godzilla and several characters from Japanese anime shows.
The bar also has late-night food options, which are meant to emulate classic street and bar foods from across Asia.
Although the restaurant’s hours are still being solidified, Olp wants to keep the kitchen open until last call — giving Bozeman another late-night option that isn’t a food truck.
Ultimately, Olp hopes the warm and exaggerated interior makes people feel comfortable and at home.
He wants to karaoke bar to be accessible to everyone — from children earlier in the evening to older folks who might not enjoy the typically loud or crowded karaoke nights at other bars.
“It’s about sharing what you are and what your story is in a hospitable way, and to get someone to experience something outside of their normal upbringing,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com