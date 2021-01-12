Keeping time: Watchmaker reflects on 30 years in downtown Bozeman

For more than 30 years, Dave Berghold has been surrounded by ticking.
The clocks on the wall of his downtown Bozeman store,
The Last Wind-Up, are set to all different times. So, in addition to the pocket watch ticking in his pocket and the collection of new and vintage watches for sale in the shop, the dings and cuckoos of the clocks on the wall are a constant symphony.
“It’s been fun to see the vitality of Bozeman grow,” said Berhold, who celebrated three decades of The Last Wind-Up in November. “I’ve definitely seen the growth of downtown.”
Since opening The Last Wind-Up the day after Thanksgiving in 1990, Berghold has sold, made and repaired watches for a huge variety of customers, from Bozeman residents to Arnold Schwarzenegger. He made a custom watch for Schwarzenegger out of a clock from a car dashboard, he said, and a photo of the two posing together in the store hangs behind Berghold’s work desk.
Behind Owner Dave Berghold's binocular microscope, hangs a custom drawing made for Berghold by Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich. Next to the drawing hangs a photo of Berghold standing next to former California Gov. Arnolod Schwarzenegger. Both Luckovich and Swarzenegger are Last Wind-Up customers.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Berghold’s workspace, where he repairs watches for customers, looks over the shop. The store’s big window faces Main Street where, on a snowy Thursday afternoon, people peered in to see Berghold’s collection of new and vintage timepieces, as well as flasks, jewelry, and a collection of Montana-made knives.
Berghold’s passion for the world of timepieces began before the shop opened, when he was in high school.
There were a variety of classes and clubs he could have been part of while in school, but none of them really caught his attention except the watchmaking and watch repair class.
“I was like, ‘why not?’” he said. “I’ll give it a try.”
The teacher came in with a little briefcase full of pocketwatches. The tiny springs, gears and the way they all worked together sparked Berghold’s lifelong passion for the craft.
“It’s just this little world of wheels and gears and springs,” he said. “This, to me, is like working art.”
Dave Berghold, a watchmaker in Bozeman for more than 30 years and owner of The Last Wind-Up, works on a pocket watch at his desk overlooking the shop on Jan. 7, 2020. Berghold says that watchmaking is, "micro engineering to the nth degree."
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Since then, Berghold has always “dabbled” in making and repairing watches and other timepieces. He spent a year in London studying with a watchmaker there and, after college, started a shop in Boston before moving here.
“One of the things I’ve really appreciated and liked is sharing the passion I have for mechanical timepieces,” he said.
In the 30-plus years since The Last Wind-Up opened, Berghold has taught his skill to a number of apprentices.
“It’s sort of become a neat way to pass on the passion I’ve had for it to others,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
As part of the celebration for three decades of The Last Wind-Up, Berghold is crafting a custom collection of watches. He’s designed every part of the watches, from the glowing faces to the bison hide straps and the leather cases they’ll be sold in.
He’s done a custom collection once before, but this one is special because it will be sold in The Last Wind-Up and will likely have a few different iterations.
“It’s just a monumental task,” Berghold said of the custom collection. Parts for the watches are coming from all over the world, with pieces sourced from Germany and Switzerland, as well as the U.S. The launch of the first part of the collection, inspired by men’s watches from the 1950s, will be coming in the next few months.
In the past few years, Berghold said, more young people have become interested in mechanical watches.
He likened that interest to the resurgence of vinyl records — it’s something many millennials and gen z people haven’t interacted with on the daily, making those mechanical watches more enticing than something run by a tiny battery.
“I think there’s a throwback to the mechanical,” he said.
Having to wind a watch daily or every few days while feeling and hearing it tick on one’s wrist is a lot more interactive than checking the time on a phone. Nice watches can also become heirlooms passed to kids or family. A heirloom wrist or pocket watch is a lot more common than an heirloom iPhone, Berghold joked.
While he’s worked on all kinds of mechanical timepieces, his real passion lies in pocket watches, which he says are “ridiculously undervalued.”
“They have a story to tell,” he said. “Often you don’t know the story.”
But sometimes, you do know the story. That’s the case with Berghold’s heirloom pocket watch, given to him by his father, who got it from his father.
“That same tick (they heard) is the same tick I’m hearing,” he said. “That’s an infinitely brilliant connection.”
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at
mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.