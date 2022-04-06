Bode Miller said there hasn’t been much innovation in the world of ski equipment. He aims to change that.
Tucked away in Four Corners is the headquarters for a new ski line launched by the former ski racer and Olympic gold medalist.
The two-time overall World Cup champion and six-time Olympic medalist launched on Wednesday a Bozeman-based ski line, Peak Ski Company.
Peak Ski Company will start with two lines of skis, one aimed at front country skiers and one for backcountry skiers, both designed by Miller.
Miller, and his co-founder and business partner Andy Wirth, announced the company’s launch on Wednesday during a party at its headquarters at 245 Quail Run Rd.
The company’s headquarters are still undergoing renovations but will eventually have a showroom for the skis and a development facility, called the “Peak Development Group & Innovation Center.”
The 10,000-square-foot facility will be where Miller and other ski designers can test out and manufacture new skis for the company.
While the company launched on Wednesday, the skis won’t go on sale until July. Starting this week, people can “reserve” their desired ski with a $50 refundable deposit on the company’s website.
The lineup of skis for the 2022 to 2023 ski season includes four “front country” skis designed for groomed terrain or resort skiing, and two “side country” skis.
The side country skis are designed to be lighter than traditional touring skis, while still being durable enough to take on ungroomed trails.
The skis will be sold entirely online at peakskis.com. Miller’s company will be exclusively for skis and does not include bindings, boots or other gear.
A third line of skis will be developed later in the year and manufactured in Bozeman — at the Four Corners innovation facility — and dubbed the “Peak DG” skis. Peak Ski’s primary line of skis are manufactured out of Slovenia.
Miller, originally from New Hampshire, moved to Big Sky by way of Southern California in 2018. He lives with his wife and their seven children in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club.
His business partner, Wirth, lives near Norris. Both told the Chronicle having the company headquartered in Montana was key to its success and that the company reflects Montana’s values.
“We both love the sport and we love being in Montana,” Miller said. “It’s a gritty, cool, down to earth, smallish community where we want to have a positive impact for this area.”
Both Miller and Wirth retired from their careers in the ski industry and moved to Montana around the same time.
They had met before, but here in Montana the two got to know each other and bonded over their shared values and passion for the ski industry, Wirth said.
Wirth previously worked with CrossHarbor Capital Partners — a Boston-based real estate investment firm — that owns the Yellowstone Club and co-owns Spanish Peaks Mountain Club.
Prior to that, Wirth worked with Alterra Mountain Company, as CEO of California ski resort Palisades Tahoe.
About a year ago, Wirth and Miller decided to work on the company in earnest and got to work developing the line of skis that were different from other skis out there.
Miller has always had an eye for new ski designs and, for his part, has helped revolutionize modern skis.
Miller thinks that quality skis can make a difference for skiers of all abilities. He credits much of his success as an Olympic ski racer to his equipment, especially early on in his career.
In the 1996 Junior National Championships, Bode Miller won three out of four events with the new K2 Four, a shaped ski — he’s often credited for the rise in popularity of shaped skis.
Since then, Miller has looked to keep the ski industry innovating. He’s designed skis for other brands and lent his influence and knowledge as an Olympic skier.
What sets his new skis apart, Miller said, is its “Keyhole Technology,” which the company is in the process of patenting.
The keyhole technology is an oval cutaway on the top layer of aluminum-titanium alloy on the skis that help skis be more flexible without compromising power, at least according to Miller.
Now, they’ll have the ability to continually reinvent and innovate skis.
“We’re pretty confident that within a year or two, this will be known as a hub of innovation globally for the design and construction of skis,” Wirth said.
While the skis are innovative and new, Miller and Wirth said the skis aren’t exclusive to pro skiers or even ski racers. They want to emphasize they’re for everybody.
“They just for skiers, period,” Wirth said.