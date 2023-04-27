Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Jackson Hole-headquartered outdoor apparel company plans to open a store in downtown Bozeman, in the space that was previously occupied by a market with smaller boutiques and a coffee shop.

Stio — a mountain lifestyle brand that’s known for its large line of versatile, technical outdoor apparel — plans to open its tenth storefront on the ground floor of the Osborne building at 233 E. Main St. sometime this fall, likely in October.

The sales floor will span approximately 2,000 square feet, according to Stio director of retail Megan Odom. Main Street Market, which included a coffee shop, some small boutiques and a couple other sub-lessees, last occupied the space.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.