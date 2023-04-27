Stio — a mountain lifestyle brand that’s known for its large line of versatile, technical outdoor apparel — plans to open its tenth storefront on the ground floor of the Osborne building at 233 E. Main St.
A Jackson Hole-headquartered outdoor apparel company plans to open a store in downtown Bozeman, in the space that was previously occupied by a market with smaller boutiques and a coffee shop.
Stio — a mountain lifestyle brand that’s known for its large line of versatile, technical outdoor apparel — plans to open its tenth storefront on the ground floor of the Osborne building at 233 E. Main St. sometime this fall, likely in October.
The sales floor will span approximately 2,000 square feet, according to Stio director of retail Megan Odom. Main Street Market, which included a coffee shop, some small boutiques and a couple other sub-lessees, last occupied the space.
“Our Main Street location provides customers the ease of shopping our store en route to and from Bridger Bowl or on their way to the many other outdoor adventures offered in the Gallatin Valley,” said Odom in a news release.
Stephen Sullivan, the company’s founder and CEO, launched the brand back in 2011 with the mission of making “versatile, technical outdoor apparel for epic and everyday moments,” said Stio spokesperson Sarah Niklas.
Since its founding, Stio’s customer base has grown significantly, and storefronts have expanded across the nation. The company opened a store in Boston this January. It opened another one in South Lake Tahoe this March. The Bozeman store will be one of the largest yet, Niklas said.
“It has been awesome. Our stores are doing super well,” she said. “We’re looking to Bozeman because it’s like our neighboring mountain town. It took a while to look at different venues, but we finally found a location and we’re excited about it.”
So far, the business has been very successful, said Bozeman Downtown Partnership Executive Director Ellie Staley.
Happy Box — a karaoke bar and Asian restaurant — initially opened up in the Osborne building’s basement, but it has since closed. Earlier this month, a new bar and restaurant called est. 1864 opened in the niche space, Staley said.
Those businesses gradually moved out of the Osborne building, and most, if not all, continue to operate at other locations around Bozeman, Staley said. Durham could not be reached by phone or by email last week or on Tuesday.
Staley said Main Street Market opened during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a concept that many people enjoyed. There were lots of great businesses, but the timing and staffing shortages made it tough for the market to survive.
To Staley, it’s exciting that a new retail business will operate on the east side of the block, since there aren’t many on that side of Main Street. Niklas said Stio offers a huge line of products for all four seasons, with some 250 styles accommodating various outdoor activities.
“Bozeman is a huge hub for the outdoors. You have Bridger Bowl right there. You have rivers and forests and so much outdoor access there,” Niklas said. “That is just the place where we would like to be.”
According to a press release from Stio, the company is looking to hire eight to 10 local employees to staff the Bozeman storefront.
