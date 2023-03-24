Let the news come to you

There probably isn’t a store on Bozeman’s Main Street as unique as Downtown Antiques, where owner Terri Sullivan purveys vintage jewelry, kitchen supplies, art, postcards, badminton rackets — you name it.

It’s all a result of Sullivan’s 45 years in the antique business, which has taken her between three different storefronts and countless antique shows. For the most part, it’s kept her in downtown Bozeman, a place where her family has a long history.

Sullivan, who has operated Downtown Antiques out of a storefront at 122 E. Main St. since 1999, has decided to close the store.


