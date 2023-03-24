There probably isn’t a store on Bozeman’s Main Street as unique as Downtown Antiques, where owner Terri Sullivan purveys vintage jewelry, kitchen supplies, art, postcards, badminton rackets — you name it.
It’s all a result of Sullivan’s 45 years in the antique business, which has taken her between three different storefronts and countless antique shows. For the most part, it’s kept her in downtown Bozeman, a place where her family has a long history.
Sullivan, who has operated Downtown Antiques out of a storefront at 122 E. Main St. since 1999, has decided to close the store.
Sullivan, 67, said she is ready to retire, and her family was ready to sell the building, which she has been renting. Sullivan’s husband, Bill Buckmaster, who ran the store with her, died last week.
Sullivan is leaving the business with fond memories.
“We really liked it, we looked forward to going to work,” Sullivan said. “It supported us and that’s all you really want out of your business and your passion — to be able to live on it.”
Sullivan’s family has had a home downtown for as long as she can remember. Her father operated the Sullivan Photo store across the street and her grandfather owned — and for a while lived in — the Main Street building where her store is.
“I always considered it the family farm,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said her family was also ready to sell the building, which she has been renting. Randy Scully, who owns and is renovating the US Bank building next door at the corner of Main Street and Black Avenue, bought the building. He said Friday they are in the early planning stages but plan to keep retail space on the ground floor.
Sullivan first bought a secondhand store on Mendenhall Street in 1978, where she quickly became more interested in antique items. Her interest in historical items began as a kid when she would dig through her grandparents’ attic.
“I just loved the history of it, I just loved the quality of the pieces,” Sullivan said. “We made stuff to last in those days, Now all the stuff is kind of disposable.”
Sullivan’s passion continued when she opened up Brass and Wood Antiques on Main Street in 1981, which she operated until 1994. She spent the next five years focusing on antique shows before opening Downtown Antiques in 1999, where she has been ever since.
Her business has changed over the years, Sullivan said, from focusing more on furniture and bigger ticket items to smaller goods, like jewelry. Since Sullivan never knew what product was going to come through the door or what she would find when buying, she always was learning something new.
Now, she is hoping to sell the store’s inventory before moving out. But it’s not closing immediately — Sullivan said she’s hoping to be sold out of inventory by June. She compared the back rooms to a bit of an “archaeological dig” with boxes of inventory up to the ceiling.
“When you’ve been in one location for 24 years there’s a lot of stuff in there,” Sullivan said.
Longtime customers have been coming in, expressing sadness and nostalgia over the store’s closure, and Sullivan surely will have some nostalgia from the business as well.
“It’s just really been a treasure to be able to work in a place like that where things are different all the time and it’s always changing,” Sullivan said. “It’s been such fun to go down there and wonder who is going to be in there today.”
