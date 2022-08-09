Alternative fuel map
Buy Now

The Federal Highway Administration has designated interstates 90, 15 and 94, and U.S. highways 2 and 93, as Alternative Fuel Corridors, which FHA has prioritized for EV charging stations.

 Montana Department of Environmental Quality

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Communities along Montana’s interstate highways and U.S. highways 2 and 93 are slated to receive an injection of federal electric vehicle charging station cash pending the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of a plan submitted by the state late last week.

The funding is part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Congress passed last November. If the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan co-authored by the state Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Transportation is green-lighted, the state is set to receive $43 million to expand the supply of direct-current fast-charging stations in Montana. The investment is part of President Joe Biden’s effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The state’s plan prioritizes large existing gaps along the state’s interstate system and U.S. highways 93 and 2 first. Next up for funding will be locations where at least two road corridors connect and opportunities to bring Alternative Fuel Corridors, which the Federal Highway Administration describes as “the spine of the new national EV charging network,” into compliance with the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. To meet program requirements, each charging station must be located within 50 miles of another charging station, no more than a mile from established travel corridors, and within walking distance of amenities. The next tier of investment will be directed toward economically disadvantaged communities and gateway communities to national parks and other outdoor destinations.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.