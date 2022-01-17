Illinois-based construction company opens center in Belgrade By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 17, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Illinois-based manufacturing and construction company has opened a new construction center in Belgrade.Morton Buildings’ construction center, at 669 Jetway Drive, opened last summer and aims to serve the growing need in the Bozeman-area, the company said in a press release.The company builds post-frame buildings for a variety of uses anywhere from large commercial spaces, equestrian barns, storage units to residential homes. Rex Urban, the manager of the Belgrade construction center, said so far, demand has been high.Morton Buildings had some presence in the Bozeman-area prior to the center. There was one regional sales person, but having the construction center will increase what they’re able to do, he said.“Having an actual construction center here with a team, it has already started to make things take off,” Urban said. They chose to expand to Bozeman for its “strong market,” Urban said. The company is also expanding it’s business regionally.Morton Buildings broke ground on a manufacturing plant in Pocatello, Idaho, in December. The manufacturing plant will support the Belgrade center, as well as its other regional construction offices in Boise, Idaho Falls, Sheridan, Wyoming, and in Colorado.It is one of eight manufacturing facilities the company operates throughout the country.In Belgrade, the company is renting its space but looking to build a more permanent location, Urban said. There is a staff of about six people, Urban said.“We are excited to expand our footprint with the addition of the new Bozeman construction center to meet the needs of this growing area,” said Sean Cain, president of Morton Buildings, in a press release. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Center Company Commerce Economics Building Industry Morton Buildings Construction Rex Urban Belgrade Bozeman Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business New indoor play center to open in Bozeman 10 min ago News From the desk to the backcountry, avalanche forecasters track danger levels in the mountains around southwest Montana 4 hrs ago Environment Wildlife crossings, the Wyoming way: How a fiscally conservative state with a wildlife-oriented culture has emerged as a leader in efforts to make roads safer for animals and motorists 5 hrs ago Environment Judge orders USFWS to re-examine bison ruling 12 hrs ago Crime and Courts Three Forks man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting that killed two Jan 16, 2022 County Sniff it out: Marijuana legalization spurs K9 retirements, retraining Jan 16, 2022 What to read next Business New indoor play center to open in Bozeman News From the desk to the backcountry, avalanche forecasters track danger levels in the mountains around southwest Montana Environment Wildlife crossings, the Wyoming way: How a fiscally conservative state with a wildlife-oriented culture has emerged as a leader in efforts to make roads safer for animals and motorists Environment Judge orders USFWS to re-examine bison ruling Crime and Courts Three Forks man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting that killed two County Sniff it out: Marijuana legalization spurs K9 retirements, retraining Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section New indoor play center to open in Bozeman Posted: 10 minutes ago. Wildlife crossings, the Wyoming way: How a fiscally conservative state with a wildlife-oriented culture has emerged as a leader in efforts to make roads safer for animals and motorists Posted: 12 a.m. People in business for Jan. 16, 2022 Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 Editorial: Montana is pushing the limits of wolf hunting Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 Latest Local Wildlife crossings, the Wyoming way: How a fiscally conservative state with a wildlife-oriented culture has emerged as a leader in efforts to make roads safer for animals and motorists 5 hrs ago Judge orders USFWS to re-examine bison ruling 12 hrs ago Illinois-based construction company opens center in Belgrade 12 hrs ago Erika Gustavsen named new volleyball coach at Gallatin 13 hrs ago