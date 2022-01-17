Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


An Illinois-based manufacturing and construction company has opened a new construction center in Belgrade.

Morton Buildings’ construction center, at 669 Jetway Drive, opened last summer and aims to serve the growing need in the Bozeman-area, the company said in a press release.

The company builds post-frame buildings for a variety of uses anywhere from large commercial spaces, equestrian barns, storage units to residential homes.

Rex Urban, the manager of the Belgrade construction center, said so far, demand has been high.

Morton Buildings had some presence in the Bozeman-area prior to the center. There was one regional sales person, but having the construction center will increase what they’re able to do, he said.

“Having an actual construction center here with a team, it has already started to make things take off,” Urban said.

They chose to expand to Bozeman for its “strong market,” Urban said. The company is also expanding it’s business regionally.

Morton Buildings broke ground on a manufacturing plant in Pocatello, Idaho, in December. The manufacturing plant will support the Belgrade center, as well as its other regional construction offices in Boise, Idaho Falls, Sheridan, Wyoming, and in Colorado.

It is one of eight manufacturing facilities the company operates throughout the country.

In Belgrade, the company is renting its space but looking to build a more permanent location, Urban said. There is a staff of about six people, Urban said.

“We are excited to expand our footprint with the addition of the new Bozeman construction center to meet the needs of this growing area,” said Sean Cain, president of Morton Buildings, in a press release.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.