HRDC's new food truck combating food insecurity in Gallatin County By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 23, 2021 Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Jacqui Colt, chef at the Mighty Spork food truck, finishes orders in the truck, as employee Rachel Ariaz speaks with a customer while parked outside MAP Brewing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The HRDC-operated food truck sells its meals on a pay-what-you-can basis, but offers a suggested price to cover the truck's costs. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Rachel Ariaz, an employee at the Mighty Spork food truck, takes an order while the truck is parked outside MAP Brewing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The HRDC-operated food truck sells its meals on a pay-what-you-can basis, but offers a suggested price to cover the truck's costs. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Human Resources Development Council Communications Manager Penny Johnson takes an order while volunteering at the Mighty Spork food truck, parked outside MAP Brewing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The HRDC-operated food truck sells its meals on a pay-what-you-can basis, but offers a suggested price to cover the truck's costs. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mighty Spork has gained quite a following in Belgrade and Big Sky over the summer, but Jacqui Colt isn’t sure many Bozemanites would recognize the state’s first pay-what-you-can food truck.Brightly painted orange and blue, with a large rooster emblazoned on the side, the food truck is hard to miss but hasn’t made much of a Bozeman debut.The food truck, which Colt helps manage, is the newest project from the Human Resources and Development Council and is aimed at providing a pay-what-you-can model in Gallatin Valley’s more remote locales. The truck offers either a rice bowl or wrap, with various choices on fillings and toppings, and a variety of beverages. The menu has suggested pricing, but customers don’t have to pay at all.“It’s meant to be super empowering,” said Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition department director. “Maybe I can pay an extra couple of bucks and that helps somebody else. But we’re all treated the same.” Buy Now Rachel Ariaz finishes assembling a bowl order in the Mighty Spork food truck, parked outside MAP Brewing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The HRDC-operated food truck sells its meals on a pay-what-you-can basis, but offers a suggested price to cover the truck's costs. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America The schedule for the truck is tentatively set for the fall, parked every Wednesday at MAP Brewing in Bozeman and the first and third Mondays at Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade.With a dedicated spot in Bozeman, Colt hopes it’ll bring awareness to some of the HRDC’s other food resources and point people in the direction of the restaurant and the HRDC’s food banks in Bozeman, Three Forks and Big Sky.“It’s a huge orange billboard,” Colt said of the food truck.The food truck is modeled after, and an extension of, the Fork & Spoon, the HRDC’s pay-what-you-can restaurant. With the food truck open for catering private events, it’s also another revenue stream for the Fork & Spoon.“It really fits HRDC’s approach of going where the customer is and meeting the need in a creative way,” Holder said.Funded by COVID-19 relief money the nonprofit received last year, the food truck will help fill a niche and combat food insecurity in Gallatin County’s other towns, Holder said.“There are a number of people in Belgrade who could utilize the service,” Holder said. “We’re looking at other areas like Gallatin Gateway and Manhattan, we’re trying to serve more rural areas.”Launched in June, the food truck has been parking twice weekly at parks in Belgrade and during the farmers markets in Big Sky this summer. Buy Now The Mighty Spork food truck is parked outside MAP Brewing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The HRDC-operated food truck sells its meals on a pay-what-you-can basis, but offers a suggested price to cover the truck's costs. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America The Fork & Spoon, on Seventh Avenue in Bozeman, has stayed busy over the summer — even with the addition of the food truck. Over the last fiscal year, the pay-what-you-can restaurant has served more than 25,000 meals, Holder said.It has also delivered about 7,000 meals to HRDC’s warming center and to people in quarantine with COVID-19.Similarly, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank distributed about 12,000 food boxes in 2020, Holder said.With Gallatin County’s rapid growth and the ongoing pandemic, the need for food resources has been greater than ever, Holder said.Last year, Holder said that about 850 new households used the food bank.“It’s people newly in crisis or new to the area,” she said. There’s also been a growing demand outside of Bozeman.Some of HRDC’s services were scaled back last year, due to the pandemic and staffing constraints including limiting evening hours for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.Those evening hours are being restored and the food bank is reopening two monthly grocery pick-ups in Belgrade.The food bank will be extending its hours on Tuesday to be open 1 to 7 p.m.The Belgrade grocery pick-ups are scheduled twice a month, on the first and third Mondays of each month at Peach Lutheran Church at 203 Jackrabbit Ln. There's also been a growing demand outside of Bozeman.Some of HRDC's services were scaled back last year, due to the pandemic and staffing constraints including limiting evening hours for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.Those evening hours are being restored and the food bank is reopening two monthly grocery pick-ups in Belgrade.The food bank will be extending its hours on Tuesday to be open 1 to 7 p.m.The Belgrade grocery pick-ups are scheduled twice a month, on the first and third Mondays of each month at Peach Lutheran Church at 203 Jackrabbit Ln. The groceries include fruits, veggies, bread and dairy and some pre-packed boxes.The Mighty Spork will be parked during the grocery pick-ups at the church, so people can grab a hot meal while picking up groceries."We're really excited about that," Colt said. "Hopefully people will be able to learn about the Spork and take advantage of that service quickly and often." 