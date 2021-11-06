Offers go here

House plant, exotic pet store opens in Bozeman

A new store tailored to reptile owners and houseplant aficionados has opened on the west end of Bozeman.

The Viv, in The Market at Ferguson Farm, opened last week. Described as a “bioactive pet store,” the shop has pet supplies for reptiles and fish, and plants and supplies for aquariums, terrariums and vivariums.

There’s also a wide variety of books, gifts and plants. Oh, and boa constrictors for sale. The store sells a variety of reptiles, including geckos and snakes, dart frogs and over 50 types of freshwater fish.

The name, Viv, is a nod to vivariums — enclosures with plants and sometimes animals, typically catered to a specific ecosystem. Similar to terrariums, the goal with viavirums is to almost have them self-sustaining.

The Viv
A variety of plants that can be used in a house or terrarium for sale at The Viv on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
The Viv
A wide variety of leopard geckos are on display at The Viv on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Co-owners Josh Marks and Josh Pecukonis got the idea to open The Viv after people kept showing interest at two vivariums, complete with dart frogs, housed in one of their other businesses, the Garden Barn.

“People would come in and they’re like, ‘I want this in my house. How do we do this,’” Marks said.

Marks and Pecukonis also co-own the Cat Show Cat Café in The Market and the plant store Garden Barn, which has a location at The Market and on Gallatin Road.

Assembling a vivarium shouldn’t be too complicated, but without a dedicated store most people will have to order supplies online. The same goes for people wanting to buy exotic pets. This gives an alternative, Marks said, so people can see and learn about their new pet in person.

Marks and Pecukonis want their shop to not only be a supply store, but be educational for people who want a vivarium or who are new exotic pet owners.

“We’re educating people,” Marks said. “We’ll make sure you get all the correct elements.”

Most employees are knowledgeable on caring for reptiles. Manager Laura Solan used to be an exotic vet tech and rescues reptiles in her free time, Solan said Wednesday.

The Viv
Owners Josh Pecukonis and Josh Marks, left and right, talk with Manager Laura Solan on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at The Viv.
The Viv
A living wall made up of 340 plants greets visitors as they walk into The Viv on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in The Market.

The store opened last week. Some work is still being done to complete the “tank room” where a variety of freshwater fish, plants and some for-sale reptiles are housed.

Opening the Viv also freed up extra space for the Joshes’ neighboring business, the Cat Show Cat Café. The upstairs level of The Viv’s space didn’t really work for that business, so Marks said the two decided to expand the upper level for the cat café.

They knocked down the wall that separated the two upper levels, doubling the size of the cafe, and in the new area plan to set up a projector and chairs to host “meowvie nights.”

On specific evenings people can rent out the cat café to host a meowvie night themselves and the pair plan to have meowvie nights with individual tickets for sale. The expanded cat café also means there will be bathrooms upstairs and more room to hang out with the adoptable kitties.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

