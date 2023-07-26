The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) sees around 10,000 people a day travel through, arriving to spend some time in Montana, or departing to other areas around the world.
That’s 10,000 people crowding around baggage claim, bustling by terminals, and most noticeably, queuing up for TSA security screening.
“The most stressful part of any trip for people is getting through security,” said Brian Sprenger, president and CEO of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
But for the past couple of years, the COVID pandemic’s wide-ranging effects have drastically shifted the labor market. Across the country, industries are feeling the impacts of short staffing — and the Bozeman airport is no exception.
Sprenger said there isn’t much the airport can do to increase its employee base — particularly because the airport security team isn’t hired from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration but rather from a third-party company, Aviation Security Management (ASM).
Lorie Dankers, the spokesperson for the TSA’s western region, explained that ASM contracted employees are overseen by TSA managers and adhere to TSA standards, but are not considered TSA employees.
ASM works with eight different Montana airports, one in South Dakota and two in Florida. ASM declined to comment on their staffing issues.
To improve that bottleneck, however, Sprenger plans to switch to internal staffing next year, allowing TSA to hire directly rather than outsource the work. Sprenger hopes that in this difficult labor environment, having federal benefits that go along with being a TSA employee will attract more agents to the job.
The Bozeman airport’s security screening lines have been lengthening due in part to an uptick in travelers and a shortage of staff, which has led to longer wait times of around 45 minutes and even missed flights in some cases.
“I think people think because we are a smaller community that we’ll have shorter lines,” Sprenger said. “But we’re a very popular airport.”
And the airport’s popularity has only grown in the past few years. Leading Montana with the most flights each year, BZN handles around 40% of people flying in and out of Montana, Sprenger said.
Beyond that, the Bozeman airport has seen a 50% increase in passengers since 2019. Sprenger believes this is due to more people moving to Montana as well as increased tourism.
Summer in particular is the airport’s busiest season. Sprenger estimates by the end of July around 280,000 passengers will arrive and depart, traveling an average of 1,400 miles one way. This is compared to the month of April’s total of around 145,000 passengers, around a 93% increase in people flying.
“We have a very dynamic community who likes to fly a lot and we also have lovely places people want to visit,” Sprenger said.
Sprenger recommends arriving at the airport two hours before flights depart to have ample time to make it to the gate.
One person who flew into Bozeman to visit their parents, Michele Place, wrote in an email to the Chronicle that long delays through security caused her to miss her flight home after the visit. Place wrote that she arrived at 5 a.m. for her 6:15 a.m. flight and waited in line at security for over an hour.
“The TSA line was wrapped completely around both areas to the right and left of the stairway and then continued down the stairway itself to the ground floor,” Place wrote. “We were moving at a standstill with just one TSA agent checking IDs before the scanning process.”
Place said around 15 other people missed the flight, expressing her frustration that no final boarding for her flight was announced in the TSA area and that despite the gate being closed, the plane sat in the terminal for around 20 more minutes before taxiing.
Place returned the next morning for another 6:15 a.m. flight around 4 a.m. making it through TSA within 20 minutes, but explained by around 5 a.m. the line had begun to grow lengthy again.
For now, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is not offering any compensation or refund for missed flights due to long lines at the security checkpoint. Sprenger recommends arriving as early as possible to avoid issues as it’s still the passenger’s responsibility to complete all processes needed to get on their flight.
“It reduces everybody’s stress. That’s good for every airport in the country,” Sprenger said.
