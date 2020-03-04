Hobby Lobby
A sign on West Main Street advertises Hobby Lobby opening soon in this 2019 file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

After months of construction and speculation, Hobby Lobby has announced an opening date of mid-May 2020 for its long-awaited Bozeman store.

The arts-and-crafts giant originally announced plans to open in March 2019, a date that came and passed. The city approved the store’s renovation permits in March 2018 to update the building near Main Street and 15th Street, which was a Hastings before sitting vacant for a few years.

According to a news release sent by a Hobby Lobby spokesperson, the store will hire between 35 and 50 people and pay $15.70 for full-time employees and $10.45 for part-time.

“We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Bozeman community,” Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby’s director of advertising, said in the release.

This will be Hobby Lobby’s fifth store in Montana, with other locations in Billings, Helena, Great Falls and Kalispell.

The company attracted national scrutiny in 2014 when it refused to provide healthcare require by the Affordable Care Act to employees because of religious beliefs. The health care in question was contraception in the form of the “morning after pill,” on the market as Plan B. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of the company.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

