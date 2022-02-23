Barley is the first step to making beer.
Ensuring there is quality barley — which is eventually malted by being steeped, germinated and dried in a kiln and then later brewed or distilled — is a main priority for one lab at the Montana State University.
The Barley Malt & Brewing Quality Lab, part of the Barley Breeding Program at MSU, is the only lab of its kind in the state, and one of few even in the country, said Jamie Sherman, the director of the Barley Breeding Program on Wednesday.
In the Plant Biosciences Building on MSU’s campus, the small lab analyzes samples of malt barley from across the state, the country and even from Canada.
Malt barley tested at the lab is used in craft brewing, food products like cereals, flour and breads, and in pet food and animal feed.
Sherman and Hannah Turner — the Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality lab director — gave a tour of the Breeding Program and its lab to Gov. Greg Gianforte and Christy Clark, the director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, on Wednesday afternoon to show how scientific research strengthens the state’s agricultural industry.
Turner said Wednesday the lab is a streamlined process that ensures malt producers in Montana have a high-quality product and reliable data on barley quality.
But until 2015, there wasn’t much in the way of malt testing in the state — or even in the region.
Sherman joined the program in 2015. At the time, the breeding program was producing lines of barley that were low quality, Sherman said.
“It’s because we weren’t getting the malt quality data points early enough,” Sherman said.
To be an effective breeder, selecting specific lines — and knowing their quality — as early as possible is key, she said.
Sherman quickly established the Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab, with the idea that fast data would improve barley and malt production across the value chain.
Now, the lab can process malt samples much quicker by looking at the overall quality of the malt and the protein or starch content of barley malt.
The lab is partially funded by grants and by check-off funds, voluntary funds charged at the point of sale that go toward research with the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. The lab also charges a fee for quality analyses.
Barley plays a huge part in Montana’s agricultural industry. The state is one of the largest producers of barley in the country.
“The cool thing that’s happened is that because we’re giving data to the stakeholders, the malt companies and brewery companies, it’s feeding into us information about what they want so it’s making the breeding program better,” Sherman said.
The lab works closely with MSU’s Barley Breeding Program — it’s just down the hall.
Having data from the quality lab helps the Barley Breeding Program identify better varieties of barley, and breed for different traits like drought-resistant barley, or even for different flavors.
In the future, that could mean growers could select dryland adapted barley, or brewers could select a malt made from a specific variety of barley that could affect the flavor of the beer.
Turner gave apple varieties as an example.
Researchers are also looking at ways to make barley— a cereal grain — more nutritious and better used as a food product, Sherman said.
Gianforte lauded the lab, saying it was an important cog in Montana’s agriculture industry.
“It’s a really innovative public-private partnership,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte and Clark also visited the Food Product Development Lab at MSU where a group of students are developing value-added foods.
Value-added products are raw agricultural products that have been modified or enhanced to have a higher market value or longer shelf life.
“The innovative, value-added ag research taking place at Montana State helps our producers keep pace with a transforming agricultural industry,” Gianforte said.