Genuine Ice Cream will have to close its downtown retail location, pictured on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, on Dec. 11 to make room for a new development project. A temporary retail location will open on Jan. 2 at the ice cream company's production kitchen in Four Corners.
The ice cream company’s storefront opened in that location in June 2020.
“We’d really started to get our foothold and seeing that traffic increase and it feels like it’s getting ripped out from under us,” Southworth said.
The business caters and also wholesales products across the state, but Southworth said the storefront was still the primary revenue source for the business.
“It’s a huge hit,” she said.
With doors closing on Dec. 11, those working in the storefront and ice cream makers will be let go, she said.
She’s retaining one employee until she finds a new storefront.
“It’s not only a big impact on the business but on all the employees that have become a part of the Genuine Ice Cream family. That was a hard conversation,” she said.
Genuine’s production kitchen, at 141 Baxter Lane West, will stay open. The company will still produce wholesale products and be available for catering and events, Southworth said.
Southworth said she’s trying remain positive and optimistic about the situation.
And to keep that “human connection” that she enjoyed about operating a retail storefront, Southworth is also planning to offer “grab-and-go” options, like pints or quarts of ice-cream, cakes and special orders, at their retail kitchen in Four Corners beginning on Jan. 3.
“We’re not closing. We’re not going away,” Southworth said. “We’re still here and working really hard to find our new home.”
