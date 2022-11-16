Let the news come to you

Genuine Ice Cream, a brightly colored ice cream shop on West Main Street, is seeking a new home.

Its current storefront, at 411 W. Main St., was sold to out-of-state developers and their lease was not renewed, said Genuine owner Ellie Southworth.

Genuine Ice Cream will close its storefront on Dec. 11, and Southworth has begun searching for a new retail location.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

