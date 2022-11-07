Gallatin Crossing

A rendering of Gallatin Crossing, the mixed-use redevelopment of the Gallatin Valley Mall.

 Courtesy of Collaborative Design Architects.

The Gallatin Valley Mall is about to get a new face, a new medical center, new “high-end” tenants and a new name as part of a massive, years-long redevelopment project.

The more than $50-million redevelopment of the mall is being led by Billings-based Corning Companies, Denver real estate investment firm Situs Realty Group and two Boston-based development and real estate companies.

Over the next few years the traditional shopping mall will be redeveloped to a “modern, mixed-use center,” according to a press release from the developers.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

