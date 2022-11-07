The Gallatin Valley Mall is about to get a new face, a new medical center, new “high-end” tenants and a new name as part of a massive, years-long redevelopment project.
The more than $50-million redevelopment of the mall is being led by Billings-based Corning Companies, Denver real estate investment firm Situs Realty Group and two Boston-based development and real estate companies.
Over the next few years the traditional shopping mall will be redeveloped to a “modern, mixed-use center,” according to a press release from the developers.
With all the change, the mall will also get a new name: Gallatin Crossing.
“Crossing, hopefully gives the idea that (the redeveloped center) is a place where people come together to do many different things,” said Steve Corning, CEO of Billings-based developer Corning Companies.
In September, portions of the existing mall were demolished and construction on the old JCPenney space began.
That construction will make room for a 45,000-square-foot medical center, according to Corning.
Dubbed the “Medical Pavilion,” it will include an ambulatory surgery center from SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana PSC in the JCPenney space and a few other retail spaces in the mall.
Corning said the medical pavilion is slated to open sometime in 2023.
The medical pavilion will fit well into the development, as people seeking care or waiting on a family member could shop or eat instead of sitting in a waiting room, he said.
He also noted that it makes sense for the health care organization to move into an existing space, which only needs renovations, instead of embarking on a lengthy and complicated bid to build their own facility.
“We’re seeing it play out in the industry where a vacant department store has been transitioned into medical use,” Corning said. “It allowed SCL to get into market quickly. “
The second phase of the mall’s redevelopment, which should begin in early 2023, includes “upgrading” the mall’s exterior, and will make changes to parking, landscaping, “wayfinding signage” and lighting on the property, according to the press release.
Corning said he expects completing redevelopment of the entire mall property, which is 37 acres, will take another two or three years.
Corning has been a part-owner of the Gallatin Valley Mall since 1997, along with John Murrow and Boston-based financial partners Boston Realty Advisors and Grossman Development Group, he said.
Corning, who is based in Billings, is behind many of the larger West End Billings developments — including Shiloh Crossing, an 80-acre retail, dining and shopping center.
Corning said the transition from a traditional mall to a “mix-use” shopping center is becoming the trend, especially as a way to reinvigorate malls or shopping centers filled with failing chains like Sears or JCPenney.
“The truth is, Sears has gone away and Pennies (JCPenney) is a mere shadow. From our perspective they weren’t doing a job as anchors for the center anymore,” Corning said. “The consumer expected more, especially from a market like Bozeman.”
