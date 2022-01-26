The newest report on Gallatin County’s real estate market saw a year rounded out with higher prices, fewer total sales and less inventory than in 2020.
The median sales price for a single-family home in Gallatin County in December was $725,000, about a 2.9% increase from the 2020 median sales price, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtor’s monthly market report. Compared to 2019, the median price shot up about 66.6%.
December’s median sales price was more than double the national median for a single-family home of about $358,000, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Prices for condos and townhomes increased about 25%, compared to 2020. The median price in December 2021 was $515,450.
“We saw a competitive sellers’ market with strong demand and limited inventory that fueled high prices and quick sales throughout 2021, and December was no different,” said Joanna Harper, GAR president, in a press release. “... Given that new listings were again down in December, the market is positioned for 2022 to pick up where 2021 left off.”
The number of new listings for condos and townhomes dropped by 56% between December 2020 and December 2021. Townhomes and condos stayed on the market for an average of 72 days.
New listings for single-family homes also dropped by 29%. Single-family homes across the county sold on average 41 days after going on the market. That’s faster than December 2020, where homes sold within 62 days.
Sellers received nearly 101% of asking price throughout 2021.
Homes for sale inside of Bozeman’s city limits saw similar prices to the county, barring the Big Sky area — which typically sees the highest price tags for homes within the county.
The median sales price for a single-family home in Bozeman in December was $720,000, a 12% increase from 2020, according to the report. Compared to 2019, the price shot up about 67%.
For condos and townhomes, the median sales price increased about 16% year over year, for a median of $460,000 in December 2021.
In the greater Big Sky area, the median home price was just shy of $5 million in December, a 150% increase from median sales prices in December 2020.
The median price for townhomes and condos was $1,150,000, a 31% increase from the year before.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.