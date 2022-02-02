Economists pointed to another strong economic year in Montana and Gallatin County during a daylong seminar in Bozeman, but say housing is the state’s most pressing challenge.
The 47th Annual Economic Outlook Seminar, hosted by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, is being presented in nine Montana cities including Bozeman. Upcoming seminars will take place in Butte, Kalispell, Lewistown and Havre with a focus on each local economy.
Bozeman was the fifth in the series. The Wednesday seminar focused on Gallatin County, and a host of state and local experts said solving the local housing crunch would not be easy.
Gallatin County bounced back quickly from the economic recession in early 2020, said BBER director Patrick Barkey on Wednesday.
In 2021, the county grew 8.6% in non-farm earnings. The county is expected to see growth in the 4% to 6% range over the next four years and is projected to be the fastest growing county in the state, according to the report.
With that growth, Gallatin County saw some of the starkest increases in housing costs over the past two years.
“We have a critically low inventory of homes for sale and I don’t see that changing,” said Joanna Harper, a local real estate agent and the president of the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
Nationally, home prices skyrocketed in the wake of the 2020 recession, seeing nearly 25% growth year-over-year in home prices, Barkey said.
The explosion in home prices can be attributed to a few things. Mortgage rates fell below 3% as prices surged. In Montana, out-of-staters moving in accelerated low inventory, while existing homeowners were reluctant to sell homes.
Gallatin County median sale prices were just under $700,000 in 2021, up 30% from the previous year. Compared to 2019, median home prices shot up about 66%.
There has also been an uptick in investors purchasing homes, Barkey said. Nationally, by the third quarter of 2021, more than 18% of all homes were sold to investors.
But Barkey said the biggest piece contributing to the housing crunch is Montana “chronically” underbuilding homes relative to economic growth over the past two decades.
“... For a lot of communities that problem was exposed in a very harsh manner,” he said. “We need to pinpoint why we’re underbuilding and what needs to be done about it.”
In Bozeman, three things are hampering quick development: the city’s wetlands, the availability of parking, and the city’s transportation and sewer systems, said Marty Matsen. Matsen was the former director of community development in the city’s planning division and now owns his own land use planning firm.
Coupled with a slow regulatory process, homes just aren’t coming up quick enough, he said.
“The key is increasing the supply,” Matsen said. “How we get the supply out there faster will make the biggest difference in rates going down. It’s moving through the processes of getting projects approved and constructed in a timely manner.”
Supply chain issues, rising cost of construction materials like lumber and steel, and a labor shortage also aren’t helping.
Some responsibility will also fall to the private sector, which has already taken some action to relieve housing for employees, said Paul Reichert, the executive director of Propsera Business Network.
“The local community is stepping up with some really innovative public and private partnerships that are working to address the housing shortage,” Reichert said.
The unbalanced housing market, about 50% of renters and 24% of homeowners said they were cost burdened in June 2021, could set back Gallatin County’s regional development with a host of negative impacts, Barkey said.
Higher housing prices have pushed people into areas they can afford, which in turn increases the burden on local infrastructure. Local businesses have seen labor shortages as professionals in certain industries are priced out of Bozeman.
“Those medium and low priced jobs are being pushed away from communities that need them,” he said. “They’re a fundamental part of every economy.”
Solving the crisis will be a complicated and lengthy process, Matsen said.
“There isn’t one silver bullet where if we fix this, that’s going to be automatically cheaper,” he said.