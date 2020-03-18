The Gallatin City-County Board of Health today passed an emergency rule to extend the closure of public dining spaces and certain public facilities until April 3.
The emergency rule will extend the existing closures and restrictions and add gyms, theaters and "other indoor recreational facilities," according to a news release from the health department. The original end date to the restrictions was to be March 24.
Restaurants are still able to offer take-out, curbside service and delivery service as a way to keep the doors open.
