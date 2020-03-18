The Gallatin City-County Board of Health is considering an emergency rule to extend the closure of public dining spaces and include other facilities on the list of closed and restricted businesses.
The emergency rule, if approved, would extend the closures and restrictions until April 3 and add gyms, theaters and "other indoor recreational facilities," according to a news release from the health department.
"As Health Officer, my recommendation to the Board of Health will be to adopt the rule in order to address the ongoing public health emergency and to limit spread of COVID-19 in order to protect the public health and our health care system," county health officer Matt Kelley said in the release. "In my view, now is the time to act to slow spread and flatten the curve."
A meeting is scheduled at the county courthouse today at 3 p.m. to discuss and potentially adopt the emergency rule.
The Board of Health is accepting public comment on the proposed extension until 2:00p.m. today, March 18. Public comment will be accepted via email at hs@gallatin.mt.gov.
