Dave's Sushi
Dave’s Sushi remains closed after one customer died, and others became ill after dining there.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Wednesday that Dave's Sushi would be allowed to reopen if the business can meet a slate of corrective actions from the health department.

A release from the health department stated that  Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson rescinded a closure order on the downtown Bozeman restaurant. The agency determined that there was "no longer an imminent health hazard" that would keep Dave's Sushi from reopening. 

The restaurant has been closed since April 20 following a foodborne illness outbreak that sickened 50 people. Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who ate at the restaurant, and two lawsuits have been filed against the company that runs the restaurant. 


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

