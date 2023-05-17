The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced Wednesday that Dave's Sushi would be allowed to reopen if the business can meet a slate of corrective actions from the health department.
A release from the health department stated that Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson rescinded a closure order on the downtown Bozeman restaurant. The agency determined that there was "no longer an imminent health hazard" that would keep Dave's Sushi from reopening.
The restaurant has been closed since April 20 following a foodborne illness outbreak that sickened 50 people. Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who ate at the restaurant, and two lawsuits have been filed against the company that runs the restaurant.
Food samples, which included salmon and morel mushrooms, were analyzed and came back negative for "a series of toxins and pathogens," according to a release from the health department.
An investigation conducted by the health department, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the CDC and FDA is still ongoing.
That investigation may not be able to identify a specific pathogen or toxin that was the source of the outbreak that affected people who ate at the restaurant, according to the release.
An epidemiological study conducted by the investigating agencies that compared different menu items suggested that morel mushrooms were the "food item that caused the outbreak."
The restaurant has to meet a series of corrective actions before reopening, which include providing the health department with standard operating procedures that include procedures for "addressing biological toxins," staff training for all food handlers and management, providing names of managers and supervisors to the health department, passing inspections, and providing a fresh food inventory.
This story will be updated.
