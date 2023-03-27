Aurore Adam has spent the past year running a French bakery out of her apartment kitchen.
The Aurore Bakery, named after its owner, has taken over “every inch” of her small living space, Adam said. She spends hours each day on her feet, crafting baguettes, pastries and cakes to share with customers across Bozeman.
But now, Bozemanites in search of authentic French goods will soon be able to visit the Aurore storefront, which is set to open in mid-April.
The location at 141 West Baxter Lane is just a few weeks from opening, Adam said Monday. The storefront just needs electricity installation, health department inspection, and final approval for its retail and wholesale licenses, she said.
The road to opening has been bumpy for Adam, who originally planned to welcome customers in December but couldn’t because of issues with the electricity hookup.
“Now, I never have been this close to being ready,” Adam said. “Everything is going into its place, but it’s just a long process and I need to think about everything. So it’s very stressful.”
Still, Adam is excited to expand her business, which has been doing individual orders, events and catering since last March.
With a commercial kitchen, the bakery will be able to craft more products. Adam plans to bring on two other employees to work the storefront.
The eatery will offer an array of French sandwiches, breads, cakes, pastries, and coffee.
Adam said the bakery equipment is imported from France, along with the flour, butter and coffee she uses.
Baking here is much different than in her native France, Adam said. She had to adapt all her recipes to the dry weather and elevation here, which took a lot of experimenting.
There are a handful of other French bakeries in the state — including Vienne, in Bozeman — which have all been welcoming to Adam. There’s not a sense of competition, but instead excitement to help each other out, she said.
“I’m very happy to be in Bozeman because the community of small business owners is very tight,” Adam said.
Adam came to Bozeman from Paris in 2020, to be closer to her twin sister who moved here a few months prior.
In Paris, Adam worked as a real estate agent. Like many others, she experimented with baking bread during COVID, but never thought just three years later she’d be opening a bakery of her own.
It was only when Adam learned she couldn’t be a real estate agent in the U.S. because of visa requirements that she started thinking about becoming a professional baker.
“It’s better if you can find something to do related to who you are and where you are from (to get a visa),” Adam said. “I liked learning to bake bread, so one day I just decided — I’m going to open a bakery.”
Adam returned to Paris to go to school for baking, and interned at seven different bakeries in Paris and the Alps throughout the year.
Then she came back to Bozeman to make her goal a reality.
The exact opening date in April is still up in the air, but it will be announced on the bakery’s Instagram page, @aurorefrenchbakery.
Of all the goods Adam spends her time baking, her favorite to prepare is the classic baguette.
“It’s satisfying, simple and beautiful,” Adam said. “I love the smell and the sound it makes when you take it out of the oven, the kind of sizzling.
“We call it the ‘le chant du pain,’ which means when the bread is singing. I love it.”
