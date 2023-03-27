Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Aurore Adam has spent the past year running a French bakery out of her apartment kitchen.

The Aurore Bakery, named after its owner, has taken over “every inch” of her small living space, Adam said. She spends hours each day on her feet, crafting baguettes, pastries and cakes to share with customers across Bozeman.

But now, Bozemanites in search of authentic French goods will soon be able to visit the Aurore storefront, which is set to open in mid-April.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.