Sunshine Ross has started noticing more people waiting at Streamline bus stops.
Ross, the transportation director for Streamline, said more buses are being used as rising gas prices are forcing more folks to seek alternative — and cheaper — transportation options.
As gas prices surge to near-record high prices, locals, businesses and organizations across the Gallatin Valley have felt the crunch and are having to adjust to the higher cost.
In Bozeman, gas prices were an average of about $4.01 per gallon on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association’s gas price tracker.
That is a little behind the state average of $4.07 and the national average of $4.24.
Diesel is more expensive at an average of $4.91 per gallon, according to AAA.
For the Streamline bus services, the higher cost of gas has equated to more folks riding the bus.
February saw a 16% increase in riders over the month of January, Ross said.
“Gas prices went up in about mid- to late February and we pretty much immediately saw the increase in ridership,” Ross said.
Although March ridership numbers haven’t been tallied yet, she expects to continue to see the trend of more riders.
In February, about 12,000 people used the zero-fare Streamline buses.
“People are trading in their personal vehicles for the convenience of the bus and to save money,” Ross said. “We’ve seen this before. It’s happened in the past when gas prices jump really high.”
Fuel for the fleet of Streamline buses is one of the biggest costs for the service, which is run by the Human Resource Development Council.
For this fiscal year, Ross budgeted diesel prices to stay at $4.50 a gallon. When diesel prices are lower than $4.50 per gallon the organization saves money. Savings from earlier in the year has helped offset the high costs now, Ross said.
But if costs keep going up, the budget will be reevaluated during the start of the next fiscal year in June, she said.
No matter how high gas prices shoot up, “we won’t be stopping services,” she said.
In the private sector, rising gas prices are also tightening margins for small and large businesses alike.
National companies, like Uber and Lyft, have added surcharges to help offset fuel costs for drivers.
For local companies, it’s a waiting game to see if prices in fuel keeps climbing.
“We’re doing our best to keep our spirits and chins up and work through it and still provide quality service,” said Matt Bentle, owner and president of Bridger Delivery, a courier service in Belgrade that delivers across southwest Montana.
“But if (prices) keep going in this direction we’ll have to look at our entire business model and see what changes we have to make,” Bentle said.
Bentle said the monthly fuel bill for his fleet of 16 delivery cars and trucks has shot up to more than $3,000. Filling the tank for even smaller delivery cars that don’t use diesel now costs $40 to $50.
“That’s just flat extra expense that wasn’t there a year ago,” Bentle said.
Bentle has had to increase the cost of courier services, charging about 60% more than he would have a year ago even for simple across-town deliveries.
That’s partly to offset the delivery costs for larger organizations that have existing contracts that don’t allow for fuel surcharges. Bridger Delivery has contracts with local pharmacies and medical providers.
If prices go up any further, Bentle said it’ll be hard to keep his business out of the red.
“We’re pretty much there,” he said. “At this point it’s twisting the knife deep into our profit margins every time it (gas) goes up a penny.”