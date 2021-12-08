Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now The Jump Gastropub, former home of the Buffalo Jump Gentleman's Club, is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. The bar and restaurant can seat around 138 people and features live music and dancing Thursday through Saturday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now From left, General Manager Jeff Viaras and Owner Lynn Shanahan give a tour of The Jump Gastropub, former home of the Buffalo Jump Gentleman's Club, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Jump Marketplace is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. The market, which offers a variety of women-owned kiosks, is also home to a wine and craft bar, and On the Fly, which will provide wood-fired pizza, drive-thru coffee, baked goods and deli items. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Jump Marketplace is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. The market, which offers a variety of women-owned kiosks, is also home to a wine and craft bar, and On the Fly, which will provide wood-fired pizza, drive-thru coffee, baked goods and deli items. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Owner Lynn Shanahan gives a tour of The Jump Market on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Jump Marketplace is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. The market, which offers a variety of women-owned kiosks, is also home to a wine and craft bar, and On the Fly, which will provide wood-fired pizza, drive-thru coffee, baked goods and deli items. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The light fixtures in a hallway in The Jump give a nod to the former business that occupied the space, the Buffalo Jump Gentleman's Club, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gallatin Gateway. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The site of a longtime bar and strip club in Gallatin Gateway quietly reopened its doors last Wednesday rebranded, renamed and refinished as a restaurant, bar and marketplace.The Jump, at 75770 Gallatin Rd., held a soft opening last week and is almost unrecognizable from its former life as a gentleman’s club and sports bar.The Jump houses the Marketplace, a retail space with specialty foods and gifts, the Gastropub — a restaurant and bar, with live music and dance floor — and On The Fly, a drive-thru coffee, deli and wood-fired pizza shop. The Marketplace is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Gastropub opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.On The Fly is expected to open within the coming weeks.New owner Lynn Shanahan and her business partner Tom Henesh bought the building in October 2020 and began renovating the space in April.Shanahan, who has a background in retail and apparel businesses — she was mostly recently a CEO with Kellwood Apparel — also owns her own consulting firm and works primarily with apparel companies.Her general manager, Jeff Viaras, helps Shanahan on the restaurant side of the business and said opening The Jump has helped him feel reinvigorated after the pandemic had left him feeling disenfranchised about working in the service industry.Renovations were finished in mid-November, a few weeks prior to opening. The building has been almost entirely redone since its last iteration.For years it was run as the Buffalo Station until it closed in 2008. It then reopened in 2009 as the the Buffalo Jump Gentleman’s Club and was met with a measure of resistance from locals.The bar and strip club closed for good in 2020 as the Buffalo Jump Sports Bar & Grill.Despite the association with the strip club, Shanahan said she wanted to keep the name “The Jump,” as a nod to its history and to the importance of the building with locals.“It may have that reputation, but it’s also a gathering place. I would come here and carpool to Big Sky,” she said. “Or everyone would say meet at ‘The Jump’ and we’ll go from there. I thought, even if I called it ‘Lynn’s Place’ they’re going to say, ‘where’s that? Oh, The Jump.’”She also takes its longtime history as a strip club with a sense of humor. The only remaining nod to the strip club of yore are light fixtures near the bathroom that feature two women riding a bucking bison.“We have to acknowledge our predecessors,” she joked. The Gastropub has a full bar and seats about 138. The food is standard pub fare, with burgers and steaks, salads, meatball and pasta bowls and a variety of appetizers.There’s a large dance floor and stage at the rear of the restaurant for live music. Bands will usually play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.Having a dance floor in the area was important for Shanahan, who, in her spare time, moonlights as a competitive ballroom dancer.They also plan on holding dance lessons for those who want to learn or improve on the dance floor.On the other side of the building is the Marketplace. It has wine, cheeses and specialty foods, with a variety of products from local Montana vendors, and a bar with wines and local beers on tap.A corner of the Marketplace is reserved for Montana artists and craftsmen, including a spot for spa products from The Loft and a book nook from Book Therapy and Moore out of Three Forks.Shanahan said she wanted to give a bigger space to local Montana artists and creators while also giving locals in the area a space to shop for essentials, specialty items — and to get good food at any time of day.“It became personal, because we live in the neighborhood and there was really nowhere to go to get food kind of 6 a.m. until late at night. It's a labor of love for all of us, because we're trying to bring a quality product and design and just a place where people feel comfortable," she said.For Shanahan, The Jump has become an expression of gratitude to Gallatin Gateway."When I was thinking of making a life here, I really wanted to give back in a way that the community could enjoy something."She moved to the area from New York City three years ago with her husband. Shortly after the move her husband died suddenly."It was a real question. Do I go back to New York City or do I make Bozeman my home?" she said.She was in a new town, with no friends and grieving the loss of her husband, but she was met with a kind community."I've never felt so welcome in a community. So, it was a no-brainer for me to say, 'you know, I'm going to make my life here," Shanahan said. 