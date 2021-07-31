Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Jon Troxell and Jessica Braun, co-owners of Firebreak Management, a fire mitigation company, pose for a photo on a client's property, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Troxell and Braun spent several years working as firefighters on hotshot crews before starting their company. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Jessica Braun, left, and Jon Troxell, right, use a chainsaw to remove low-hanging branches from large trees on a client's property on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Troxell and Braun spent several years working as firefighters on hotshot crews before starting their company. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Jessica Braun, left, and Jon Troxell, right, clear brush and low-hanging branches from large trees on a client's property on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Troxell and Braun spent several years working as firefighters on hotshot crews before starting their company. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Jessica Braun clears brush on a client's property on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The clearing work that Firebreak Management does can add acres of useable space to client's property. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A Firebreak Management chainsaw rests on a rocky driveway at a client's house on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Jessica Braun, left, and Jon Troxell, right, perform a mock fire mitigation assessment on a client's property on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Their company, Firebreak Management, performs free evaluations for homeowners. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Jessica Braun points out the danger of tree branches hanging over a building on a client's property on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Braun's company, Firebreak Management, performs free evaluations for homeowners. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Jessica Braun, right, and Jon Troxell, left, use chainsaws to clear brush and low-hanging branches from large trees on a client's property on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Troxell and Braun spent several years working as firefighters on hotshot crews before starting their company. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Braun got out of firefighting several years ago and wanted to pursue her entrepreneurial side.Originally from Michigan, the 29-year-old began fighting fires in Montana in 2015. After several seasons working in fire districts across Montana, Braun worked as a hotshot for two seasons and is a fire-based EMS responder.“When I got out of firefighting, I missed it terribly. I was aching,” she said. She was passionate about reducing fire risk and wanted to figure out a way to use her expertise. Then she ran into her friend, and former firefighter, Jon Troxell, 29, in the parking lot of the Smith’s grocery store in Bozeman last summer.Both spoke of their passion for reducing wildfire fuels — a first step in preventing devastating wildfires — and how that could translate into a business.Then the Bridger Foothills fire happened.“We were like, ‘we should’ve done something about this,” she said.As a firefighter she’s been forced to leave burning areas for her and the crews’ safety, and watch homes burn.“As a hot shot, experiencing digging a line around a person’s home — it kept gnawing at me,” she said.Last fall, they took steps to form an official business. Firebreak Management, a company aimed at educating homeowners on wildfire risk, became official in March.Many homeowners just don’t know much about reducing wildfire risk, Braun said. But easy steps can be taken to decrease the chances of a home catching fire in the event of a nearby wildfire. Some are as easy as raking up old pine needles and keeping grass and weeds mowed.The pair mostly focuses on properties in the wildland-urban interface in Gallatin County. The WUI is an area where homes and other developments meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland.Homes built on or near the WUI zone are at greater risk for fire danger if a wildfire were to spark. The Bridger Foothills fire in 2020, which destroyed 68 structures, is a devastating example, Braun said. With Gallatin County developing rapidly, more people are pushing in to the WUI line, she said.“I think a lot of people don’t know that they should be concerned,” Braun said.But preparing for the possibility of a wildfire should be common-place, she said.“In Florida there are hurricane shutters, in the Midwest there are tornado shelters,” Braun said. “But here, we act like fires won’t affect us. This is a natural disaster that will affect us, too.”During the free assessments — which usually take about 45 minutes — Braun and Troxell educate homeowners on basic wildfire risk reduction methods and easy fixes to help make a house safer.That includes clearing trees and foliage near the home, checking water sources, encouraging homeowners to clean gutters and dried debris or even treating a fence or deck with fire-resistant stain.After the consultation, homeowners may hire Troxell and Braun to clean up the property — that’s the money-maker for the burgeoning business — thinning trees, clearing up brush and other things.“The idea is that enough people won’t want to do the work themselves,” she said. “It’s a lot of work.”Since the spring, the pair have assessed 10 homes and were hired to clean up seven of those.The new company isn’t the first to offer fire assessments. There are other organizations that offer similar services, and the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also has assessments and fire protection programs.But the two hope business will pick up and their experience as firefighters will lend confidence to the business. With an early start to fire season, Braun hopes the business will continue to grow and that their experience as firefighters will lend confidence to the company.“We’re really stoked,” Braun said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Gallatin County Firefighter Fire Risk Wildfire Bridger Foothill Fire Hot Shot Firebreak Management Wildfire Risk Fire Mitigation Jessica Braun Jon Troxell Company Commerce Bridger Foothills Homeowner Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk 2 hrs ago Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County 9 hrs ago Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations 9 hrs ago City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes 10 hrs ago County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties 13 hrs ago Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County 17 hrs ago What to read next Business Former firefighters start company to reduce wildfire risk Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County Coronavirus Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations City Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes County 911 partially down in Gallatin and surrounding counties Health Health department recommends mask use as COVID-19 cases rise in Gallatin County Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations Posted: 4:45 p.m. Amid tight housing market, some in Bozeman turn to RVs as permanent homes Posted: 3:30 p.m. At the sale Posted: July 30, 2021 Cannabis grow community sprouting in Gallatin County Posted: July 29, 2021 Big Sky Country State Fair saw major jump in attendance Posted: July 29, 2021