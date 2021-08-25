Support Local Journalism


The first band scheduled to play at The ELM, a brand new two-story concert venue in midtown Bozeman, canceled the show Wednesday, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Death Cab for Cutie announced the cancellation on its Facebook page, saying the band was caught by surprised by the rapidly changing pandemic. The band was scheduled to play Sept. 3, the first of many bands lined up at the new venue.

“We are currently reassessing and evaluating the safety of all indoor shows on our tour,” the band said in a statement.

In place of the Death Cab for Cutie concert, The ELM announced Wednesday it would instead host a free open house at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Bozeman-based singer Madeline Hawthorne is scheduled to perform from 6 to 8 p.m. The venue plans to offer a giveaway, merchandise and tickets for shows available, according to a press release for the event.

The open house will give Bozemanites a chance to see the interior of the new 1,100 capacity venue, which was first announced in 2018.

Construction on The ELM began in 2019 and was initially slate to be completed in early 2020, but a spokesperson previously told the Chronicle that the pandemic delayed construction. The venue announced a lineup and completion date in June.

The ELM is part of Logjam Presents, an entertainment promotion and production company based in Missoula. Logjam also operates Bozeman’s Rialto and Missoula venues KettleHouse Amphitheater, the Top Hat and the Wilma theaters.

Logjam Presents said on its website that masks are encouraged — but optional — at concerts and events. The production company encouraged people to get a vaccine or test negative for COVID-19 prior to attending a concert.

Active COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in Gallatin County and Montana since July. The county is experiencing “high” community transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that everyone, vaccinated or not, wears a mask in indoor public spaces in regions experiencing substantial or high transmission. The Gallatin City-County Health Department has also recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces.

A county must have a weekly cumulative of 100 or more cases per 100,000 people to be considered “high” transmission. As of Tuesday, Gallatin County had 168 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, a 10% increase from the previous week, according to the CDC.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

