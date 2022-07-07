What is a Shred Monk?
For starters, it’s a new brewery and coffeehouse in downtown Bozeman. But the name is more than just an eye-catching neon blue sign on the front of the business' 121 W Main St. location.
Mike Knutson, co-founder of the new beer and coffee joint, said a shred monk is someone getting after it with intention, whether that be in outdoor activities or life, and working to strike a balance in doing so.
That ethos is a motivator for Knutson. He and his business partners want to turn Bozeman into a western beer hub, like Bend, Oregon.
“I saw Bozeman as a town to be the next great beer town,” Knutson said.
The shred monk mantra permeates the business.
Visually, it's present in the decor through the balancing of modern and familiar, with neon pink metal lights dangling over the bar and sturdy, wooden benches lining a wall of the brewpub — Knutson built the benches and lights himself, too.
Then there is the hand painted mural in the back of the business, with a painted hand clutching one wall and another hand open on the opposite wall. In between are depictions of coffee cherries and hop vines.
The balance can also be found in Shred Monk’s beer. For example, the brewery specializes in session beers — ones with an alcohol by volume percentage that hover around or below 5%.
The idea behind the lower alcohol content is for people to enjoy drinking the beer without worrying about a looming hangover the next day, Knutson said.
The business brews its beer onsite in the back. Windows give patrons a glimpse of row after row of gleaming, silver industrial brew kettles.
Brant Butler, the head brewer, coffee roaster and co-owner, said that the beers he makes are more European-leaning. Part of that comes from Butler’s training under German and Belgian brewmasters.
So far, the brewery produces a German pilsner, a Brussels blond, and West and East Coast IPAs.
Butler said that the German pilsner is brewed traditionally, meaning it takes six weeks to get just right. Some American breweries try to speed up the process with extra heat, but Butler intends to stick with the old-fashioned method.
“The Germans have been doing it since 1516, they must be doing something right,” Butler said.
Aside from beer, the business also roasts and serves its own coffee. Knutson said the move to offer coffee was made to help differentiate Shred Monk from other breweries in Bozeman.
The business works with different brokers to source coffee beans, and focuses on getting single origin beans — meaning that the coffee comes from one producer, crop or region in a country.
The goal is to bring out as much flavor as possible in whichever beans they choose. One way is through the processing of the beans, which happens at their origin point.
Butler described the experimental processing of a coffee farm in Columbia that the business works with. Similar to how wine is produced, the coffee cherries are plucked and fermented in a tank before they're shipped off for roasting.
That process produced Shred Monk’s Colombia 72 Hr Fermentation coffee, which Butler said has a strong raspberry smell.
Shred Monk roasts its beans offsite in Bozeman and sells them by the bag. Four caffeinated options and one decaffeinated option are available.
The brewpub also has a kitchen, though it has not opened yet. Knutson hoped that food would start getting served by Friday. Two chefs are behind the menu, which Knutson said focused on simple, modern comfort food with fresh ingredients.
The menu will change based on seasonality and availability of local ingredients, Knutson said.
Shred Monk Brewery and Coffeehouse is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.