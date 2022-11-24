Jessica Boerger wanted to open a store that brought her joy. So that’s what she did.
Boerger, the longtime owner of antique store East Main Trading Company which closed in the summer, has opened a pop-up holiday store full of new, vintage and antique holiday decorations.
Her longtime employee and friend, Brenda Clevenger, helped open the store.
“We both really liked decorating the old store for the holidays. It brought us a lot of joy,” Boerger said. “And so, we just decided we would open up a store that brought us joy.
The Tis the Season Pop-up Holiday Store, at 1800 N. Rouse Ave., opened on Oct. 3. and will close on Dec. 31. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Tis the Season will have an open house on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with prizes, discounts, food and drink and a special visit from Santa himself.
Boerger has stocked the store with antique and vintage, old and brand-new items she sourced for East Main Trading Company.
She estimates there are thousands of holiday decorations in the store, from a vintage light-up Santa Clause sign to glass ornaments and Christmas trees.
And Boerger keeps adding more every day.
“People that open the door, their automatic first impression is like ‘woah,’” Clevenger said. “It takes them by surprise how cool it is.”