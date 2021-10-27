Financial tech firm moves headquarters to Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A rendering of Credova's new headquarters at 515 W. Aspen St. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Nevada-based financial tech company that offers the ability for consumers to make a purchase and pay it off later has moved its headquarters to Bozeman.Credova Financial, a buy now, pay later company — similar to financing companies Afterpay and Klarna — finances or leases purchases specifically for certain outdoor or hunting retailers. The customer would then pay back Credova in installments.Credova's financing system is available across several online retailers — like Hinterland Outfitters or Guns.com — and some brick-and-mortar stores, said CEO Dusty Wunderlich. Credova is not yet offered at any stores in Montana, he said. The company has been rapidly growing, adding more brands and customers and mainly serves millennial and younger consumers, Wunderlich said.The financial tech company was previously headquartered in Reno, Nevada. It joins other companies that have recently expanded or moved to Bozeman, including the cloud-based company Snowflake.Credova's headquarters will be in the newly constructed 68,000-square-foot Aspen Crossing building at 515 W. Aspen St. The building has a mix of condos and apartments and office space on the upper floors, and retail and restaurant space on the bottom floor.The company is building out the interior of its office space, which should be completed in early 2022, Wunderlich said.Wunderlich said the company has slowly been transitioning to Bozeman since early this summer, with only some employees moving here. "We did a pretty comprehensive search throughout the intermountain west and really fell in love with Bozeman," he said, of picking a new headquarters.Wunderlich said the size of Bozeman, its thoughtful growth and dedication to open spaces and the general lifestyle was a good fit for the growing tech company. The number of existing tech companies and innovation was also a big draw, he said."What we liked about Montana, is that when we talked to locals, people want to keep Montana Montana and that is a big reason we came," he said. "We want to integrate with the culture. Our values align with the culture."Wunderlich, 40, who moved here from Nevada about seven months ago, is very aware that many locals see newcomers and growth "as good and bad.""We aren't here to change (Bozeman), but to be a part of a very special place," he said.Credova, founded in 2018, now employs about 25 and contracts an additional 20 people. It's looking to grow, including hiring people locally, Wunderlich said."We're looking forward to working with the university to get graduates and pulling from the local talent pool," he said. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 