Kimberly McKinley, CMO and deputy director of UTOPIA Fiber, and Greg Metzger, Yellowstone Fiber CEO, speak at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Big Yellow Barn. UTOPIA and Yellowstone Fiber are teaming up in hopes of securing federal money to expand fiber internet to the farm and ranch land north of Bozeman.
Kimberly McKinley, CMO and deputy director of UTOPIA Fiber, and Greg Metzger, Yellowstone Fiber CEO, speak at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Big Yellow Barn. Utopia and Yellowstone Fiber are teaming up in hopes of securing federal money to expand fiber internet to the farm and ranch land north of Bozeman.
Greg Metzger, Yellowstone Fiber CEO, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Big Yellow Barn. Yellowstone Fiber is pursuing Broadband Equity Access and Development funds to expand fiber internet to the farm and ranch land north of Bozeman.
Kimberly McKinley, CMO and deputy director of UTOPIA Fiber, and Greg Metzger, Yellowstone Fiber CEO, speak at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Big Yellow Barn. UTOPIA and Yellowstone Fiber are teaming up in hopes of securing federal money to expand fiber internet to the farm and ranch land north of Bozeman.
Kimberly McKinley, CMO and deputy director of UTOPIA Fiber, and Greg Metzger, Yellowstone Fiber CEO, speak at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Big Yellow Barn. Utopia and Yellowstone Fiber are teaming up in hopes of securing federal money to expand fiber internet to the farm and ranch land north of Bozeman.
Greg Metzger, Yellowstone Fiber CEO, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Big Yellow Barn. Yellowstone Fiber is pursuing Broadband Equity Access and Development funds to expand fiber internet to the farm and ranch land north of Bozeman.
Fiber internet could make its way to rural parts of Gallatin County sooner than expected.
Yellowstone Fiber announced Thursday that the nonprofit would expand its fiber cable network north of Bozeman and into rural areas of Gallatin County.
Standing outside of the Big Yellow Barn in Belgrade, Yellowstone Fiber CEO Greg Metzger likened the proposed expansion to when electricity was first brought to the area 100 years ago.
“Broadband, in many ways it’s a life changer, the way they run farms, ranches is going to change because broadband gives them access to all the information you could imagine,” Metzger said.
Laying fiber in rural areas is much more expensive than within Bozeman. For example, a 2-square-mile area in the city would cost the nonprofit about $3 million to install fiber.
Laying fiber in rural parts of the county could be up to four times higher in build cost than in the city while still collecting the same amount of revenue from rural customers, Metzger said.
Previously, the nonprofit — formerly known as Bozeman Fiber — planned to use revenue from subscribers in Bozeman to build out its fiber internet network outside of city limits. While work to lay fiber in the ground has been underway since April, the fiber network is not active.
Kimberly McKinley, marketing director for the nonprofit’s partner UTOPIA Fiber, said that people on the west side of Bozeman could be connected to the fiber network by September.
“These first customers are going to see the fastest internet speeds in the country,” McKinley said.
Without subscriber revenue to fuel the fast-tracked expansion into rural Gallatin County, Yellowstone Fiber will rely on two avenues of money.
The most immediate source could come from Montana’s pot of American Rescue Plan Act money. Yellowstone Fiber applied for $10 million in state COVID-19 relief money in April.
Metzger said that the announcement for funding passed two weeks ago. The new announcement date could be in early August.
The other avenue for money could come from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is a federal program that is a byproduct of last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
That funding is priority-based, with areas that have internet speeds below 25 megabytes per second taking the highest priority. About 12,000 people in Gallatin County do not have access to wired 25 mbps internet speeds, according to broadbandnow.com.
Initial applications for the program are due Aug. 15.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.