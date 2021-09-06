Katharine Hamilton, Fertility Lawyer
Katharine Hamilton poses for a photo at her office in the canary district on Sept. 3, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A friend of a friend had an interesting request for attorney Katharine Hamilton. She needed a surrogacy contract. Could Hamilton help her out?

At the time, Hamilton worked in family law litigation, though she didn’t enjoy it. She decided to look into the ins and outs of the requested contract and picked up a law book on surrogacy.

“I just started reading it and I couldn’t put it down,” Hamilton said.

Since that friend-of-a-friend reached out in 2015, Hamilton has been working at least part-time with families and couples who are interested in having children using surrogacy or embryo donation. Just this year, she made the jump to working full-time in fertility law and began Embaby Fertility Law

“I let fertility doctors know that I was here as a resource and, all of a sudden, I started getting referrals matched with me,” she said. “I started to build this really niche practice.”

In general, Hamilton’s work falls into two categories of law: embryo donation and surrogacy contracts. 

When a couple goes through in vitro fertilization, they might have a few embryos left after that treatment. To stay alive, those embryos have to be kept in special storage, which can be expensive, especially long-term.

“Couples or parents are then faced with the decision of, do I donate these (embryos) to science, do I let them thaw out and die … they have the option, also, to donate them to another family,” Hamilton said.

That’s where Embaby Fertility Law comes in. Once a family decides to donate the embryos, Hamilton can write the contracts and walk both the donating and receiving parties through potential road bumps and outcomes of the donations. Embryo donation is also generally much less expensive for the receiving family — thousands of dollars less, in some cases — than IVF is, Hamilton said.

“We use the word ‘donate’ because, at this point, the law considers (the embryos) property rather than children,” she said. “So rather than adoption, we’re donating to another family in need.”

For the clients Hamilton works with who decide surrogacy is their path, they have likely already gone through IVF and been unsuccessful, or are unable to have their own biological children for any number of reasons. They generally already have embryos created.

“The gestational carrier, another woman who is completely unrelated to this other family, she will carry the embryo to term,” Hamilton said. The gestational carrier, or surrogate, often has a family of her own already, and will go through a psychological exam to make sure they’re a good fit.

“The most common misconception I hear is that, 'oh, what if the surrogate wants to keep the baby?’” Hamilton said. “I’ve never had that happen … we have all these safeguards in place to make sure we’re not picking the type of woman who might make things go sideways.”

Melissa Zemlicka and her wife Shelly are two of Hamilton's clients who have had success with embryo donation.

When the two decided they wanted to have children, Zemlicka hopped on the phone and called a few lawyers to talk about their options.

“The first few lawyers I called … didn’t have any idea what I was talking about,” she said. “They were asking me questions, they clearly had no idea what any sort of reproductive practices were like.”

A health care worker referred the two to Hamilton, who not only was knowledgeable, but was happy to chat and interested in helping, Zemlicka said.

Ultimately, Hamilton wrote an embryo donation agreement between a family donating embryos and the couple. They had their second child — now three-and-a-half years old, a little sister to a six-year-old brother — because of Hamilton and that contract.

“I always tell people, it’s sort of like an adoption, only at the cellular level,” Zemlicka said. “I’m grateful that Katharine is doing this, because it’s necessary … there’s definitely a huge call for this.”

