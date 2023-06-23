Dave's Sushi
Buy Now

Dave’s Sushi reopened Thursday after a monthlong closure following a foodborne illness outbreak.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Family members of the man who died days after eating at Dave’s Sushi have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Gallatin County District Court on behalf of the William Lewis estate, is the fourth filed against the restaurant following a food poisoning outbreak this spring that sickened 50.

The family is represented by Ron Simon & Associates, a Texas-based law firm specializing in food poisoning cases, and Chuck Watson of Watson Law Office in Bozeman.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.