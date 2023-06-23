Family members of the man who died days after eating at Dave’s Sushi have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Gallatin County District Court on behalf of the William Lewis estate, is the fourth filed against the restaurant following a food poisoning outbreak this spring that sickened 50.
The family is represented by Ron Simon & Associates, a Texas-based law firm specializing in food poisoning cases, and Chuck Watson of Watson Law Office in Bozeman.
William “Bill” Lewis, 74, of Toston, died on April 18, a day after eating at the restaurant. A second person, Donna Ventura, 64, died on April 29, several days after dining there.
Both Lewis and Ventura were hospitalized prior to their deaths.
Ventura’s family sued the restaurant in mid-May. Two other lawsuits, from two patrons who fell ill after eating at the restaurant, were also filed in mid-May.
The lawsuits come as health officials continue investigating the 50 illnesses, three hospitalizations and two deaths associated with dining at the restaurant between March 28 and April 17.
The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that APCH, Inc. — the company doing business as Dave’s Sushi — served food that caused wrongful death and is liable for negligence.
“I think the Lewis family decided this was the right time,” said Ron Simon, the attorney representing the family. “There has been some time to grieve and mourn and now it’s time to get answers and that’s what we intend to do.”
Simon said it's too soon to know the extent that Dave’s Sushi is culpable.
Other companies, including the company that supplied the morel mushrooms, will likely be named in the lawsuit later on, he said.
Two California companies, Four Star Seafood, Inc. and Sierra Madre Mushrooms, Inc., have been named as co-defendants in the three other lawsuits.
"The first goal is to figure out how this happened so that we can take steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Simon told the Chronicle. “No one else has to die, we have to fix the problem. The second is to recover (damages) for the families.”
Damages awarded could be for pain, suffering, mental anguish, lost wages and medical bills, and other economic and non-economic damages, Simon said. The suit also asks that court costs be awarded in damages.
A multi-agency investigation into Dave’s is ongoing. The Gallatin County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating. The agencies have said the suspected cause was a sushi roll containing salmon and morel mushrooms.
A specific pathogen or toxin linked to the illnesses has not yet been identified, according to the FDA.
“Although epidemiological evidence indicates that morel mushrooms consumed at the restaurant are likely the cause of illnesses, mushroom poisonings can be difficult to diagnose as the exact chemical nature of some toxins found in wild-type mushrooms are currently unknown,” the FDA wrote on May 19.
The restaurant reopened on May 25. Less than two weeks later, the health department gave the restaurant five food safety violations.
As of June 20, the restaurant still had three safety violations listed for two minor cleanliness violations, and an outstanding issue with a wastewater pipe above food and food prep areas.
According to the health department, a temporary wrap on the wastewater pipe that shielded the pipe from the area underneath it was “observed to be removed during the inspection” on June 20.
The department noted that the pipes are not leaking, but that shielding must be installed and in place to protect the food and food prep areas from potential contamination.
In a statement, Dave's Sushi said it would continue to work with the health department to "perfect our food handling procedures" to ensure that the restaurant is safe and clean.
"We are confident that our standard operating procedures and our extensive staff training allows us to address all previous health inspection violations moving forward," the statement read.
The statement said there was a FAQ page on the Dave's Sushi website to answer ongoing questions about the investigation.
"All those affected by this tragedy will continue to remain in our hearts and will not be forgotten by our restaurant family here at Dave’s," the statement read.
Bryan Krautz, the Billings-based attorney representing the restaurant, did not return a phone call Friday seeking more information.
