Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A rendering of the foot surgical center to be built off of East Valley Center Drive north of Costco. Courtesy A&E Design Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman eye care and surgery center plans to build a three-story surgical center off of East Valley Center Drive just north of Costco.Vance Thompson Vision-Bozeman announced plans for the 38,000-square-foot surgical center in a press release Wednesday.The center will be built by local developer Don Cape Jr., with JWT Companies. Construction on the surgical center, at 2535 Honor Ln., is expected to begin in spring 2022 and be completed by 2023. The building is planned to have a vision clinic and LASIK center on the first floor and a surgery center with operating rooms on the second floor. The third floor is planned to house administration, said Susan DeGroot, director of Vance Thompson Vision-Bozeman. DeGroot did not respond to a request seeking the cost of the building before deadline.DeGroot said the new surgery center is a more than four-year dream come to fruition.Vance Thompson Vision has been housed in its existing location — at the corner of North 19th Avenue and North 22nd Avenue — since it opened in Bozeman in 2017.But since opening the eye care center, which specializes in eye surgeries, it hasn’t had space to operate in its existing facility. Vance Thompson Vision operates out of the Bozeman Outpatient Surgery Center on Cottonwood Road to perform cataract, cornea and glaucoma procedures.“Once we have our new facility, we can do it all in the same building,” DeGroot said. “Patients will be able to walk from the clinic to the surgery center. It will be really convenient.”Vance Thompson Vision has five locations across the Midwest, one in Bozeman and another in Billings.The Bozeman location has one ophthalmologist and one optometrist.The facility does clinical research on new treatments and the new center will allow an expansion of that research, DeGroot said. The new facility will also give the eye center space to grow with the Bozeman community, she said.“We’re just excited that we get to grow with the Bozeman community, there’s just really impeccable eye care and optometrists here and we’re honored to collaborate with them,” DeGroot said. “With the new surgical center we’ll be able to offer higher levels of specialization and care.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Center Ophthalmology Medicine Building Industry Surgery Bozeman Vance Thompson Vision Eye Susan Degroot Optometrist Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction 48 min ago Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows 48 min ago Montana State University Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class 1 hr ago Business Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman 1 hr ago Business Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport 1 hr ago Business Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive 2 hrs ago What to read next Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Montana State University Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class Business Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman Business Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Business Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Posted: 5 p.m. Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Developer shouldn't ignore the power of high water Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County surpass 100 Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Latest Local Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows 48 min ago Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class 1 hr ago Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman 1 hr ago Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport 1 hr ago