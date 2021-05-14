Saturday night’s last call will be the final last call for the Scoop bar, one of the three pillars of the Barmuda Triangle.
“It was just time, especially after last year,” said Robert Davis, who co-owns the bar with his cousin Thail Davis. “It had a good run.”
The Scoop, legally named the Scoop Beer Parlor, has been in the Davis family since 1977. Robert Davis’s parents, who lived in New Jersey but were from Bozeman, got the Bozeman Daily Chronicle Sunday edition delivered through the mail.
The Scoop was listed for sale in one of those Sunday editions in 1977. Davis's dad saw the ad, and he and his brother decided to buy.
“He opened (the paper) up somewhere in ‘77 and it said ‘bar for sale’ and a phone number. That’s the Scoop, and that’s how we came about ownership of it,” Davis said. “My uncle actually remodeled it in 1976 for the previous owners, so he was friends with the owner.”
The Davis family is in the process of selling the liquor license, but the fate of the building is still to be decided. They’re contemplating leasing it. Saturday will be the final day for the general public to come to the bar, and Sunday will be a private last day for employees and the Scoop's longtime regulars.
Davis said that one of the reasons the Scoop remained popular with locals, especially college kids, was its low prices. The bartenders were strict about confiscating fake IDs, he said, so some underaged college kids learned better than to try to get in on the low-priced pitchers before they were of age.
“We’ve always been really good about keeping our prices reasonable, we never really gouge anybody. It’s kind of how the place has always been,” he said. “We pour a lot of PBR here.”
In the era before smoking in bars was outlawed, Robert said he’d open the door into the bar and the smoke would billow out of the building.
“I remember coming in here when I was a kid, it was all dark and smoky and people were using profanity and there was gambling, because there were live poker tables back then,” he said. “It was something my dad and uncle did on a whim, and it’s still in our family … it’s a nice little place. It’s done us well.”
