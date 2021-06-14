A new concert venue in midtown Bozeman, which has been under construction for more than two years, is set to open in September.
Called The ELM, the two-story, 1,100 capacity concert venue is on the corner of Seventh and Short Street, just south of the RSVP Motel.
Its initial lineup, announced on Monday, features 15 concerts from September through April.
The first show, Death Cab for Cutie, is scheduled for Sept. 3.
Other artists include Louis the Child, Future Islands, Lake Street Dive and local band Pinky and the Floyd.
The full lineup can be found at www.logjampresents.com. Tickets for the lineup are scheduled to go up for sale on Friday.
The venue is backed by Logjam Presents, an entertainment promotion and production company based in Missoula. Logjam also runs Bozeman’s Rialto and Missoula venues KettleHouse Amphitheater and the Top Hat and the Wilma theaters.
The pandemic delayed construction on the venue, said Ryan Torres, Logjam’s vice president for marketing.
“Given the unknowns associated with our venues being shuttered, we decided to pause construction and preserve cash,” he wrote in an email.
Construction has resumed and the building is expected to be finished in August, Torres said.
Torres said Logjam will "take appropriate adjustments" if state or local COVID-19 restrictions change by September.
The Rialto holds 450 at full capacity, and the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse can hold around 8,000.
“The ELM is exactly what Bozeman needs,” Torres said in a press release. “Nationally touring artists have long needed a dedicated venue in Bozeman."
