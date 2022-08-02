Does the Federal Reserve have the guts to combat inflation?
That was the main question raised by Patrick Barkey, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, during an update on the U.S. and Montana economies Tuesday.
“Inflation is robbing your purchasing power,” Barkey said at the GranTree Inn in Bozeman. “It’s an engine of destruction that needs to be put back under control. Will they have the guts to do it?”
The summit was stop three in a seven city tour of Montana of the economic think tank’s mid year economic update presentation, “Supply Chain Stress: How Much Longer?”
Barkey was joined by William Fitzgerald, vice president and senior portfolio manager for First Interstate Bank, and Simona Stan, a professor of marketing at the University of Montana. The trio covered economic ground spanning from the months leading up to the pandemic to the present day.
Consumer spending on physical goods exploded last year, which hurt inventories in the U.S. and added stress to supply chains.
The core objective of the supply chain is to match supply and demand, Stan said. But those chains were purposefully built to be lean, cost effective and efficient.
Because of the drastic increase in consumer spending, shortages of cargo containers, ships and other components in the supply chain — like computer chips — the chains began to weaken or break.
It’s not a matter of reinventing the supply chain, but instead finding a balance, she said. That could be through bringing manufacturing that left the U.S. back, investing in better technology for logistics companies or turning toward cleaner energy to run the supply chain machine.
That same consumer spending, augmented by stimulus money from the federal government, drastically improved growth in the U.S. and Montana.
While economists forecasted that consumer spending, wage growth and rebounding jobs, would lead to a steadier decline in growth, Barkey said that the forecast was wrong. The last two quarters have seen negative growth.
But while growth has stalled, Barkey said it was important to note that “we’re probably not in a recession.”
Inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s response, have not helped.
Barkey presented a chart that mapped the Federal Reserve’s changes to the Federal Funds Rate, meaning interest rate changes, over the last several decades. Historically, when inflation went up the Federal Reserve responded accordingly with higher rates.
The Federal Reserve has been slow to respond while inflation has risen, he said. The federal agency did increase interest rates in July to 2.5%.
However, higher inflation could help ease stress on supply chain issues as purchasing power is reduced for many households.
Montana has done well economically since the early days of the pandemic. For example, unemployment rates in Gallatin County are hovering around 2%, Barkey said. The big picture story is that the employment rebound in the state has returned to its pre-COVID trend, Barkey said.
However, a key factor that the unemployment rate does not account for is when someone drops out of the labor force. The youngest cohort of workers have nearly returned to full force at 90%. But the oldest group, people 55 years old and older, have been slower to return if at all.
“If we had the same participation rates in the Montana population today that we had before the pandemic, we’d have 13,000 more workers,” Barkey said.
Tax revenue, especially from individual income tax, was up across the board. Barkey said that the revenue from fiscal year 2022 was up 37% from last year.
More people from out of state — a net of about 20,000 — moved to Montana in 2021, but the birth rate declined during the pandemic, Barkey said. The dominant migration pattern in Gallatin County has been from other states for the last few years, he said.
However, people have been steadily leaving the county, likely because of the staggering increase in the cost of housing in Gallatin County.
The housing problem, in general, lingers across the state. Sales have slowed, while prices have continued to increase because of “super, super low” inventory, Barkey said.
“Montana, where as we drive down the road, the view out the rearview mirror just looks super,” Barkey said. “But the problem is what’s ahead. And that’s where we really need to adjust.”
