Blink Rides, the company behind the teal and black electric scooters that first arrived in Bozeman last July, returned the fleet of scooters to the streets last week.
“We were getting rides right away,” said Lana Kitto, the founder and owner of Blink Rides. “We’re super excited with the immediate response.”
The physical scooters themselves haven’t changed since they were taken off the streets for the winter, but some of the features in the app, parking and “red zones” have.
Like other prominent scooter companies, users can activate a scooter using the Blink Rides app. The app uses a bluetooth connection to unlock the scooter and pay for it. The scooters charge an initial fee for the first minute and then continue to add on for every minute afterwards.
Red zones are areas where the scooters don’t run. Ride one into a red zone or outside Bozeman city limits, and it will shut down and an alarm will go off. Kitto said there are new red zones covering the Gallatin Valley Mall, the Montana State University campus and the parking garage downtown, where she said people were riding them unsafely.
New app features include the ability to reserve a scooter and add up to four scooters at a time to one account.
The scooters need to be in a parking zone to shut them off and stop charging for a ride. Kitto said she’s added a few additional parking zones, which are visible on the app.
“We had a lot of support from folks wanting zones nearer to their homes, because people are using them to actually commute,” she said.
Last summer, scooters were disabled at midnight. But Kitto said they’re now going to be up and running all night so people leaving work late, like bartenders, can ride them home instead of waiting for an Uber or the late night Streamline bus.
The company had some issues last summer with the scooters being ridden on the sidewalk or left in the right-of-way. However, Bozeman Police Department Capt. Andy Knight told the Chronicle in 2019 that the scooters are considered a vehicle and need to follow the same rules a bike would.
Kitto said there’s no plans to sanitize the scooters between uses, but that Blink is encouraging riders to use “smart behavior” and wash their hands after use.
“The magnitude of trying to sanitize each one of those would literally bankrupt us,” she said. “If you feel comfortable riding, please do so safely. And if you’re not, then don’t.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.