They listed the business for sale in January and are still waiting for the right candidate, said Ryan Anderson. The asking price is $80,000, according to the listing.
“We would love to find someone who has the passion, interest and time to really focus on the business, keep it going and take it forward,” Anderson said.
The Andersons hope to sell the store by the fall. The next owners could expand the business with new products, boost its wholesale capacity and improve online sales, Ryan Anderson said.
There’s a small concern a sale won’t work out and the store will have to close, but there’s been enough interest to indicate the business will stay the Chocolate Moose, Anderson said.
It was a difficult decision to sell the business, but the Andersons said they wanted to head in a different direction.
It was a challenge to find labor at a reasonable cost as to keep the store opened and staffed, Ryan Anderson said. The business employs a store manager and five other employees, while Ryan handles financial business work and Lindsey helps create the store’s candy in-house.
Both the Andersons also work other jobs and are raising two children. Ryan is in tech and Lindsey works as an occupational therapist.
Running a business on top of all that was a lot to take on, Anderson said. But he and his wife don’t regret doing so for the past three years.
“It’s been a pretty fun adventure. I mean, it’s a candy store,” Anderson said. “Just everything that goes into running a small business, you have to wear a lot of hats. Sometimes that’s fun, because you get to do a lot of different things. But other times, it’s just a lot of juggling.”
The family still plans to stay in Bozeman, where they’ve lived for over 20 years now.
While their kids are sad to see easy access to candy disappear, Anderson said they understand.
“They were pretty excited about it when we first got it, but eventually realized that it’s also a business and it may not be quite as fun as they thought,” he said. “Now they are definitely sad to see it go, but understand too, because it does take a lot of time.”
To Anderson, his favorite part of running the Chocolate Moose is connecting with the customers who would return year to year.
“We definitely just want to thank all of our customers and the community for supporting the store over the years,” Anderson said. “We’d love to see that continue and to find the right person to take care of it.”
