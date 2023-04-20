Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozemanites could soon see changes to another staple downtown business. The owners of the Chocolate Moose listed the store for sale earlier this year.

The Chocolate Moose, located at 25 S. Willson Ave. has supplied Bozeman with house-made chocolates, taffies, sodas and other sweets for over a decade.

Locals Ryan and Lindsey Anderson have owned the business since 2020, when they bought it to save the store from closing. But now, the couple say their family is ready for a change.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.