The Downtown Bozeman Partnership recently announced that Ellie Staley, the Partnership’s longtime assistant director, is now taking over the role of executive director.
The Downtown Bozeman Partnership is the nonprofit arm of the Downtown Bozeman Association, which hosts the ever-popular Music on Main summer concert series and other events like the Christmas Stroll and the Cruisin’ on Main car show with business and community partners.
“I am very excited to take on this new challenge that is beyond my scope of work over the last 14 years with events, membership, and marketing to take on some of the larger issues we are facing in Downtown and across our community,” said Staley in an April 9 news release announcing her new position.
“We have a wonderful organizational base within the Downtown Bozeman Partnership with over 85 years of support, 5 amazing staff members, over 21 active volunteer board members and hundreds of involved and passionate stakeholders, business owners, community members and more,” she said.
In an email to DBA and DBP members and other stakeholders, Staley said her role in the DBA will change, though she’ll still be around and will remain active helping craft and manage the DBA budget, among other tasks.
Staley moved to Bozeman in 2000 and has worked at the Downtown Bozeman Partnership since 2006, according to the news release announcing her new position. She grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and received her bachelor’s from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
Potentially the most recognizable event put on by the DBA and DBP is Music on Main, which started as a small block party on a side street downtown. It’s since evolved into an event that closes down two blocks of Main Street and suspends open container laws inside the event’s boundary for eight Thursdays in a row during the summer, where an average of 3,000 residents and tourists listen to live music and grab food from food trucks and open business.
