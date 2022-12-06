After 30 years operating out of the same space her father’s store operated in for decades, Jeanne Arnold is ready to be done with retail.
Arnold owns Silver Annies, a jewelry shop on Main Street she plans to close at the end of the year. Arnold said she is planning to close the shop on Dec. 31 of this year, then take her inventory to art shows on the road.
For Arnold, it’ll be a big life change after 30 years of running Silver Annies and a lifetime of being in retail. Arnold’s father owned Phillips Bookstore and Office Supplies at the same location on the 100 block of East Main Street.
“You could say retail is in my blood,” Arnold said from her storefront on Tuesday morning. “I still love it and I still want to do the business in some form. I’ve basically just said I’m retiring from retail.”
In 1992, Arnold’s father let her build out her own storefront in the corner of his store. He was wary of her idea, but her business was profitable in the first year.
For the first couple years, Arnold and her business partner had other jobs and worked at Silver Annies on the side. Eventually, Arnold made it her full-time job, and has been working it ever since, occasionally with the help of part-time employees.
“Predominantly, I just want to do something different,” Arnold said. “30 years in the exact same place, same location. I’m kind of burned out on retail.”
In her decades downtown, Arnold has seen a lot of businesses come and go, and lived through things like the gas line explosion that leveled a few Main Street buildings and killed one woman in 2009. Arnold said the explosion damaged her building’s boiler and led to some cracks in the walls.
Despite all the changes to downtown, Arnold said some things have been a reassuring constant, like the Christmas spiders or the parades around homecoming or the Sweet Pea festival.
Arnold said she has had customers that have been around for her entire 30-year span.
“The locals have just kept me alive, you know, from year to year to year,” she said.
Her business started from a passion project to feed her love of jewelry, and grew over the years, though Arnold remained in the same small storefront on Main Street.
While she said Bozeman will still be her home, Arnold said she is looking forward to traveling more and taking her business on the road.
“I’m gonna miss a lot about downtown because I do think it’s got real character and real charm,” Arnold said. “I will miss a lot of the faces and a lot of the smiles and a lot of the friendships.”
