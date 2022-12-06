Let the news come to you

After 30 years operating out of the same space her father’s store operated in for decades, Jeanne Arnold is ready to be done with retail.

Arnold owns Silver Annies, a jewelry shop on Main Street she plans to close at the end of the year. Arnold said she is planning to close the shop on Dec. 31 of this year, then take her inventory to art shows on the road.

For Arnold, it’ll be a big life change after 30 years of running Silver Annies and a lifetime of being in retail. Arnold’s father owned Phillips Bookstore and Office Supplies at the same location on the 100 block of East Main Street.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

